Talk of the Towns, Feb. 26, 2022
News and notes from around our area, courtesy contributor Nora Maberry-Daniels. Have something to report? Email her at noraemaberry@gmail.com.
St. JosephPhilo Exchange Bank held an open house on Thursday to discuss its plan to purchase a vacant lot at 802 E. Warren St. and build a full service facility. Executive vice president Les Hoveln answered questions and showed residents preliminary plans for the bank.
TolonoThe host Unity eighth-grade boys’ basketball team placed fourth at the IESA state tournament.
SidneySidney Fire Protection District’s annual chili dinner is 4-7 p.m. today.
UrbanaThe Carle Auxiliary at Carle Foundation Hospital supports Carle nurses with scholarships through the Auxiliary Nursing Excellence Awards. Recipients this year include: Sarah Harbin (Health Alliance), Rebekah Lavicka (Heart Failure Clinic), Teresa Novy (Wound Care) and Sara Smith (NICU). Scholarships are made possible by the fundraising efforts of the Carle Auxiliary, including its three gift shops and the Carle Auxiliary Resale Boutique.
WatsekaThe Watseka Park District honored their artist of the month, Jim Henson, by creating puppets and puppet shows.
PhiloPhilo 4-H took part in a Magnificent Monday workshop where they sewed their own key fob wristlet among other projects. They also took part in a community service project and made cat toys for a local animal shelter.
PaxtonBrandon Ryan, an employee of the Paxton Police Department, will be the acting school resource officer for Paxton-Buckley-Loda schools. Ryan graduated from Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley in 2002 and earned his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice sciences from Illinois State. Ryan lives in Gibson City with his wife, Jordan, who is a fifth-grade teacher at GCMS, and their two children, Harrison, 5, and Evelyn, 3.
Villa GroveOn March 8, the Villa Grove school district will be holding a science night for preschool through sixth-grade students as well as a junior high and high school technical education fair..
TiltonImprovements to Thomas Park include a new bandstand, upgraded pavilion and bathrooms.
GeorgetownStudents at Pine Crest Elementary School had a glow day to celebrate 2/22/22.
MonticelloThe Monticello Chamber and the Piatt County Farm Bureau held their annual ag breakfast on Feb. 22. Bill Bodine, the Illinois Farm Bureau’s director of business and regulatory affairs, was the guest speaker.
ArcolaThe Country Spirit Antique Show will take place March 4-5.
RoyalStaff in the Prairieview-Ogden district celebrated 2/22/22 by wearing tutus, tube socks and ties.
ArthurArthur Rotary Students of the Month for November (Hannah Carter and Ava Binion) and December (Kailee Otto) were recognized during a meeting of the Arthur Rotary Club. Pictured, left to right: (back row) Megan Beckmier, Charles Ewing, Christina Ewing, Stacey Bryson,, Matt Thomas and Chris Carter; (front row) Binion, Kailee Otto, Melissa Otto, Carter and Sarah Sentel.
RantoulJ.W Eater Junior High celebrated eighth-grade night for volleyball.
BismarckThe Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin FFA alumni and supporters group will have its first meeting March 8 at the high school cafeteria.
PotomacAt Potomac Grade School, John Lubinski and Anthony Nowaczyk were awarded empowering education grants for $500 each.
Gibson CityThe Gibson City Lions Club will be hosting its pancake breakfast at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Elementary from 8 a.m. typo 12:45 p.m. Sunday. The district’s new gym and weight room as well as its renovated library will be available for public walkthroughs.
MahometSarah Dyer from Lincoln Trail Elementary received the empowering education grant from Eastern Illinois Electric Coop.
HomerMayor Jeremy Richards was among a group of mayors and local superintendents who met with Congressman Rodney Davis and his staff.