Talk of the Towns, Feb. 5, 2022
News and notes from around our area, courtesy contributor Nora Maberry-Daniels. Have something to report? Email her at noraemaberry@gmail.com.
St. JosephDetective xx Brize and Deputy Floyd from the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office helped show St. Joseph Boy Scouts about fingerprinting.
TolonoThe Tolono Public Library will reopen at 10 a.m. Saturday after being closed due to weather.
CatlinCatlin Fire Protection District is hosting a Grain Bin Rescue Awareness class presented by the Illinois Fire Service Institute on March 12.
DanvilleThe Vermilion County Bobcats invited the Danville Area Community College cheerleaders to perform at a game.
WatsekaThe Watseka Parks and Recreation Department After school program played kazoos for National Kazoo Day.
MahometMahomet Area Youth Club members made slime.
FairburyPrairie Central schools Superintendent Paula Crane spoke to the Fairbury Rotary Club.
TuscolaAmong students in Intro to Trades at Tuscola Hig, Mya Picazo and Miles Ross were first to finish OSHA 10 training.
BroadlandsThe Heritage Parent Teacher Club is expanding to the high school.
GeorgetownGeorgetown-Ridge Farm’s Trinity Collins was recently named Daughters of the American Revoluation Good Citizen award-winner.
PontiacPontiac Public Library will open at 9 a.m. Saturday after being closed due to bad weather.
OakwoodOakwood High honored the “Sweet 16” team of 1982.
OgdenPrairieview-Ogden sixth-grade students inspected artifacts from ancient civilizations.
BementBement Public Library’s annual Limerick Contes starts Feb. 17 and entries must be received by March 10. The winner will be announced March 17.
RantoulHap Parker Family Aquatic Center is hiring concession workers and lifeguards.
Gibson CityGibson City-Melvin-Sibley Middle School’s January Students of the Month are Makenna Odgers (sixth grade), Tucker Mueller (seventh grade) and Jack Willoby (eighth grade).
HoopestonThe Hoopeston Animal Rescue Team received more than $13,000 in donations for its Betty White Challenge.
PotomacSecond-grade students at Potomac Grade School learned about place value and created donuts to represent three digit numbers.
ThomasboroSuperintendent Bonnie McArthur said that Thomasboro Grade School will undergo renovations this spring. The front entrance and school office will be redone to increase security. The district also will be adding on to the school building with an all-purpose area that includes two offices, restrooms and a new garage.
HomerThe Homer Lake Interpretive Center will hoat a Nature of Winter Homeschool Program on Wednesday at the Salt Fork Center. The program is for children six years old and up. Registration is still open.