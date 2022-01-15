News and notes from around our area, courtesy contributor Nora Maberry-Daniels. Have something to report? Email her at noraemaberry@gmail.com.
St. JosephAt its Jan. 25 meeting, the village board is expected to vote to honor former Mayor B.J. Hackler (above), who died in September, and Lt. Aaron Landers, a University of Illinois Police officer who was killed in a traffic accident, with honorary street names in St. Joseph.
2. TolonoUnity High School student council is conducting a Sweet Treat Delivery to senior citizens in the Unit 7 community. Email meyerje@unity.k123.il.us by Jan. 29 to include a senior in the delivery.
3. CatlinSalt Fork High girls’ basketball standout Alexa Jamison was named the UI ROTC Athlete of the Week. She was presented an engraved plaque on Wednesday at The News-Gazette in Champaign.
4. DanvilleThe Danville Sunrise Rotary will be holding their annual Christmas Party on Jan. 27 at Wolfe Creek. Members are asked to RSVP.
6. MahometSandy Osbourne has retired from the Museum of the Grand Prairie after 25 years. With that in mind, an online event — “Mornings with the Museum: Sharing Memories from 25 Years of Museum Education with Sandy Osborne” — will take place on Jan. 27.
7. ClintonVolunteers and staff members from the Neighborhood Care Center accepted a $5,000 donation for Neighborhood Market from Exelon Generation. Pictured, left to right: (front row) Kelly Rempe, Karen Rice, Cody Monkman, Brett Nauman, Bonnie Carr and Norma Staton; back row: Joni Newberg and Martha Snyder.
8. TuscolaTuscola Public Library will be holding a Facebook Live event at 6 p.m. Wednesday where attendees will learn how to make a chicken pot pie from scratch.
9. HomerThe Heritage School District recently announced its December 2021 Perseverance Awards and Junior High Students of Month.
10. PotomacPotomac Grade School will host a blood drive Feb. 14 in the school parking lot. Masks and appointments are required. Email khburr60@gmail.com.
11. SidneyLou DiBello will perform at Winston’s Old Bank in Sidney on Feb. 4. DiBello has been a professional musician for 30 years.
12. PhiloPhilo Exchange Bank is the newest member of the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce.
13. NewmanThe East Central Illinois Christian School will be holding a town hall at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Newman Community Center. It will include a presentation by Board President April Lee followed by questions and input from the audience.
14. MonticelloHealth club Fitness Premier opened at 1752 N. Market St. in Monticello.
15. PaxtonPaxton-Buckley-Loda announced November and December students of the month: Dylan Lehigh and Cameron Grohler.
16. Gibson CityEmily Hood was named Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley student of the month. She captained the tennis team as a senior and is involved in student council, Future Farmers of America, Spanish Club and Future Teachers Club. She is an Illinois State Scholar and a member of National Honor Society.
17. HoopestonThe Cornjerker bowling team hosted the Tornadoes of Taylorville.
18. GiffordThe Gifford Fire Protection District is selling raffle tickets ($10) for the chance to win a different type of gun each month. Drawings are held on the last day of the month at the district’s Facebook page.
19. DownsJeff Benter, a Tri-Valley High School Science teacher, was selected to be part of the 2022-23 class for the NASA/IPAC Teacher Archive Research Program.
20. GeorgetownMary Miller Junior High, teaming with Georgetown’s Russell Masonic Lodge #154, is sponsoring a chicken noodle dinner before a boys’ basketball game on Tuesday to raise money for a local family which lost its house to fire over the holidays. A ticket to the game will be included with a donation at least $10.