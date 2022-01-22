News and notes from around our area, courtesy contributor Nora Maberry-Daniels. Have something to report? Email her at noraemaberry@gmail.com.
St. Joseph
The St. Joseph Women’s Club held a blood drive in which 16 pints were collected. The next local blood drive is scheduled for March 8.
Tolono
Tolono Presbyterian Church is looking for musicians to play Sunday services. Email churchsecretary@tolonopres.org for information.
Catlin
Teammates helped Salt Fork High wrestler Joe Lashuay celebrate the awarding of his 100-win banner.
Danville
Danville Humane Society is selling valentine’s at Four Paws Thrift Shoppe..
Watseka
Watseka Kiwanis Club met and heard from Lori Knutstrom, a podiatrist from Gibson Health. Pictured: President Elect Susan Bence and Knutstrom.
Mahomet
Mahomet-Seymour High grad Kaitlyn Stafford, the Mahomet Area Chamber of Commerce 2020/2021 Scholarship Recipient, visited the chamber during a break from college at Miami (Ohio).
Arcola
Teayra Barron and James Vandeveer were named the December Rotary Seniors of the Month by the Arcola Sunrise Rotary.
Tuscola
Senior Kate Dean was named January’s Tuscola Rotary Student of the Month.
Broadlands
The Heritage Winter Band Concert for grades 6-12 at Broadlands was postponed and will be made up Wednesday..
Potomac
Fifth-grade students at Potomac Grade School graduated from DARE education class.
Sidney
The Sidney Fire Protection District is holding its annual Chili Dinner on Feb. 26. The event is drive-thru service only and will be held at the fire station in Sidney.
Philo
The Philo Exchange Bank held a Warm Hearts, Warm Hands campaign to collect gloves, hats and scarves to benefit area schools. The last of the donations will be distributed this week.
Bement
Bement Public Library is holding a Time for Tots event starting Feb. 3.
Rantoul
Northview kindergarteners started an architecture unit by asking questions of an architect via Zoom.
Gibson City
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley’s Tyler Lange was selected by audition for the Illinois Music Education Association All State Choir. He will perform in concert with other top high school musicians on Jan. 29 in Peoria.
Hoopeston
Hoopeston Public Library Director Tricia Freeland said that the library would be moving to curbside service only through the end of the month. Patrons may still order books and pick up materials by calling 217-283-6711 and staff will deliver to your vehicle. Library hours will remain the same.
Gifford
Gifford Grade School will be holding pre-kindergarten registration Feb. 1-4 (9 a.m. to noon). Parents and guardians should bring a copy of the child’s birth certificate to the school.
Royal
Prairieview-Ogden announced its students of the month: Emerson Williams and Ainsley Rhoton.
Danville
Vermilion County Museum Society received a donation from Ameren which will be used for its historical school program.