News and notes from around our area, courtesy contributor Nora Maberry-Daniels. Have something to report? Email her at noraemaberry@gmail.com.

St. Joseph

The St. Joseph Women’s Club held a blood drive in which 16 pints were collected. The next local blood drive is scheduled for March 8.

Tolono

Tolono Presbyterian Church is looking for musicians to play Sunday services. Email churchsecretary@tolonopres.org for information.

Catlin

Teammates helped Salt Fork High wrestler Joe Lashuay celebrate the awarding of his 100-win banner.

Danville

Danville Humane Society is selling valentine’s at Four Paws Thrift Shoppe..

Watseka

Watseka Kiwanis Club met and heard from Lori Knutstrom, a podiatrist from Gibson Health. Pictured: President Elect Susan Bence and Knutstrom.

Mahomet

Mahomet-Seymour High grad Kaitlyn Stafford, the Mahomet Area Chamber of Commerce 2020/2021 Scholarship Recipient, visited the chamber during a break from college at Miami (Ohio).

Arcola

Teayra Barron and James Vandeveer were named the December Rotary Seniors of the Month by the Arcola Sunrise Rotary.

Dean

Tuscola

Senior Kate Dean was named January’s Tuscola Rotary Student of the Month.

Broadlands

The Heritage Winter Band Concert for grades 6-12 at Broadlands was postponed and will be made up Wednesday..

Potomac

Fifth-grade students at Potomac Grade School graduated from DARE education class.

Sidney

The Sidney Fire Protection District is holding its annual Chili Dinner on Feb. 26. The event is drive-thru service only and will be held at the fire station in Sidney.

Philo

The Philo Exchange Bank held a Warm Hearts, Warm Hands campaign to collect gloves, hats and scarves to benefit area schools. The last of the donations will be distributed this week.

Bement

Bement Public Library is holding a Time for Tots event starting Feb. 3.

Rantoul

Northview kindergarteners started an architecture unit by asking questions of an architect via Zoom.

Gibson City

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley’s Tyler Lange was selected by audition for the Illinois Music Education Association All State Choir. He will perform in concert with other top high school musicians on Jan. 29 in Peoria.

Hoopeston

Hoopeston Public Library Director Tricia Freeland said that the library would be moving to curbside service only through the end of the month. Patrons may still order books and pick up materials by calling 217-283-6711 and staff will deliver to your vehicle. Library hours will remain the same.

Gifford

Gifford Grade School will be holding pre-kindergarten registration Feb. 1-4 (9 a.m. to noon). Parents and guardians should bring a copy of the child’s birth certificate to the school.

Royal

Prairieview-Ogden announced its students of the month: Emerson Williams and Ainsley Rhoton.

Danville

Vermilion County Museum Society received a donation from Ameren which will be used for its historical school program.

