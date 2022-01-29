Talk of the Towns, Jan. 29, 2022
News and notes from around our area, courtesy contributor Nora Maberry-Daniels. Have something to report? Email her at noraemaberry@gmail.com.
St. JosephThe St. Joseph-Ogden Future Farmers of American students and the school’s alumni chapter will be holding their auction on Feb. 12. St. Joseph resident Nancy Crawford has created a quilt made out of FFA T-shirts that will be auctioned off during the event. Proceeds support the agricultural education program and the FFA chapter.
TolonoSeveral Unity High FFA students participated in the Section 17 Public Speaking and Job Interview contest. In creed speaking, Avery Watson placed first and Molly Baxley was third. In job interview, Malia Fairbanks placed first. In extemporaneous speaking, Olivia Shike placed first and Phillip Hartke was third. Winners advance to the district competition in April.
CatlinCatlin Public Library is wrapping up its “Valentines for Veterans” project. Library staff will take finished valentines — which still can be dropped off at the library — to the VA Medical Center in Danville in the coming week.
DanvilleDanville Public Library’s used book sale is now year-round. Payment is a freewill donation at the circulation desk, which supports the Danville Library Foundation and library.
WatsekaWatseka Park District’s after-school program held a Winter Olympics opening ceremony.
MahometAll God’s Children Preschool will be holding a garage sale fundraiser today.
ArcolaArcola Public Library is searching for a head librarian (email resume to Mark Eadie at foosball1950@gmail.com).
TuscolaEvan Vearil, a seventh-grader at East Prairie, won the Douglas County Spelling Bee.
BroadlandsHeritage High School students Ben Shanks and Tristan Sands were selected for the ILMEA All State Chorus for the second year in a row. This week they have been in Peoria to rehearse ahead of today’s All State Concert.
GeorgetownGeorgetown-Ridge Farm Education Association’s 15th annual Miss Piggy “PINGO” will take place Feb. 13 at Pine Crest Elementary. Proceeds go to the school district to help families in need. Call 217-918-2318 for information.
PontiacState Rep. Tom Bennett attended the Livingston County Soil and Water 77th annual meeting,
OakwoodCases of water were passed out to residents at village hall after multiple water main breaks on Thursday.
OgdenStudents at Prarieview-Ogden South learned about food production.
BementBement Public Library’s senior coffee hour continues to grow in popularity. The group meets at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays.
RantoulRantoul Police was notified of scammers using the department’s phone number and officer’s names.
Gibson CityLongtime Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley boys’ basketball Coach Ryan Tompkins spoke to the Gibson City Lions at their weekly meeting.
HoopestonHoopeston Area High School’s Allison Pickett signed a letter of intent to run cross-country at Danville Area Community College.
PotomacThe Potomac Food Pantry will have a giveaway on Feb. 8 at David Judy Park for Middlefork Township residents and anyone in the Potomac school district.
ThomasboroThomasboro Grade School recently held at Title I night for students which included activities and games.
HomerHomer Community Library’s winter bookmark contest runs through Feb. 16. The winning bookmark will be printed for patrons of the library.