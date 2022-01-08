Listen to this article

News and notes from around our area, courtesy contributor Nora Maberry-Daniels. Have something to report? Email her at noraemaberry@gmail.com.

01082022 1

St. Joseph

The village has created a community survey that is available until Feb. 28 and asks residents how they would rate services and what they would like to see in their community.

“I am excited about it,” village Administrator Joe Hackney said. “I have done this in other communities, and I feel it is a great tool in aiding the governing bodies’ decision-making process.”

Residents can fill the survey online and paper copies available at the municipal building.

At the end of the survey there is a page that residents can print and fill out. If they bring the page to village hall they will be entered in a drawing for a $50 gift card to the St. Joseph IGA, Hackney said.

“We will use the results of the survey as a compass to establish our priorities,” he said. “Right now, the board and staff can take an educated guess as to the wants of the community — this survey aims to make this more concrete. After the survey is completed, staff will consistently refer to it when making recommendations.”

01082022 2

Tolono

The village is mourning the loss of Scott Arbuckle, its public works superintendent. Arbuckle passed away Dec. 27, 2021.

Sidell

Printer problems caused water bills to be sent out late to village residents,who have until Jan. 20 to pay.

01082022 4a
01082022 4b

Danville

With over $25,000 in fundraising, Danville Golden K Kiwanis Club completed building a pavilion at Douglass Park. In addition to a lunch and meeting area, the pavilion is used extensively as a storage and work area by local Master Gardeners. The club is celebrating its 40th anniversary. Left to right: members Margaret Prideaux and Libby and George Milner.

01082022 5

Watseka

The Watseka Kiwanis Club packed and sent boxes of peanuts to soldiers who wouldn’t be home for Christmas. Pictured: Helen Gerber.

Homer

Christmas trees can be dropped at Homer Lake Forest Preserve, Lake of the Woods Forest Preserve and Middle Fork River Forest Preserve until Jan. 15. Some are chipped for mulch, others are placed in the lake to be used as habitat for aquatic species.

Savoy

The village will be installing 25 mph speed limit signs in residential subdivisions, initially focusing on entryways into subdivisions. First up: Lange Avenue and Ellen Avenue.

01082022 8

Tuscola

Tuscola United Methodist Church Youth Group celebrated the new year with a party.

01082022 9

Broadlands

Heritage band and chorus director Justin Lee is the IHSA nominee for the NFHS Outstanding Music Educator Award. Only one educator may be nominated from each state.

Potomac

The library closed for the remainder of the week due to illness.

Oakwood

The library is holding a vaccine clinic on Jan. 15 (8 a.m. to noon).

Villa Grove

City council honored the 2021 Volunteers of the Year: Bruce Allen, Barry Price Sr., Dave Rahn and Jean Green.

01082022 13

Gibson City

The Gibson Area Food Pantry at the hospital will have its first food distribution of 2022 today.

01082022 14

Rantoul

Sixth-grade science students at J.W Eater used microscopes to look at animal skins and material.

01082022 15

Bement

Those attending the library’s senior coffee hour were surprised with pie.

Sidney

The Sidney Ladies’ Prayer Warriors from all denominations meet at 9:45 a.m. Tuesdays at the community center.

01082022 17

Sullivan

The town’s Ambucs chapter built a ramp for resident Betty Davidson.

Hoopeston

The school district is hosting the third installment of the Building Your Village event on Thursday. Kim Kendall, from the regional office of education, will speak about parenting strong-willed children. If you plan to attend, call 217-283-6161.

01082022 19

Paxton

Paxton-Buckley-Loda students receive books every month from the PBL Education Foundation.

Monticello

Monticello Christian Academy is seeking approval to build a playground that would be used by students and Piatt County Nursing Home residents. The land surrounding the building is owned by Piatt County so the school is asking residents who support the project to write to county board members. Letters can be sent to MCA at 1109 N. State St.

Trending Videos