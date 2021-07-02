News and notes from around our area, courtesy contributor Nora Maberry-Daniels. Have something to report? Email her at noraemaberry@gmail.com.
St. Joseph
Sunday’s Fourth of July parade will start at 1 p.m. at St. Joseph Middle School and end at St. Joseph Community Park, where Troop 40 will have a flag retirement ceremony.
Ogden
State Sen. Scott Bennett, D-Champaign, is hosting a summer book club for kids (registration forms are at Ogden Rose Library). The challenge: read eight books and mail the form by Aug. 11. Every child who completes the challenge will receive a prize.
Homer
Mayor Jeremy Richards said the village will live-stream their meetings on the village Facebook page. The village board meets the second Monday of every month.
Watseka
The weekend schedule includes fireworks tonight and a pancake and sausage breakfast, parade, cookout, scavenger hunt and street dance on Saturday.
Mahomet
The Champaign County Forest Preserve volunteers planted around 6,000 native plants at Lake of the Woods peninsula, River Bend shoreline and by the ponds at the Middle Fork River Forest Preserve.
Farmer City
Fan appreciation Night and Fireworks will take place Today at Farmer City Raceway: Fan Apprecition Night as well as a fireworks show at dark.
Rantoul
Among those participating in Saturday’s Fourth of July celebration: Judge Ben Dyer.
Oakwood
The Oakwood High School cheerleaders held a car wash fundraiser at the Oakwood Fire Station.
Arcola
The Arcola Sunrise Rotary heard from district governor Mike Step about his upcoming role as assistant governor for Douglas County Rotary Clubs. Laura Robey also led the group in a discussion about club goals and plans.
Tolono
The group heading Tolono Fun Days said rescheduled fireworks will take place in the fall. The committee is looking at having food vendors, craft vendors, bands, inflatables, and perhaps another parade at that time.
Tuscola
Sunday’s VFW parade, which begins at the post office (lineup at 1:45 p.m.), kicks off a weeklong celebration of Independence Day. On Tuesday, Flesor’s Candy kitchen will offer free ice cream cones for children. On Wednesday, there will be outdoor magic shows at 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 at the library. On July 9, the library will show an outdoor movie at dusk. On July 10, a pancake breakfast will be held at the Community Building (7-10 a.m.) with fireworks at dusk.
Westville
The fourth annual memorial ride for PTSD will be held July 31 (registration at 9 a.m. at Danville Post 210). Cost is $25. After the ride there will be a meal and the band Rock Posse will perform at the Westville American Legion Post 51. Proceeds go to the Working Out PTSD Foundation.
Arthur
The Arthur Public Library held a tie-dye program as part of its summer reading program. Finished products are on display at the library.
Paxton
The Paxton Park District held a golf camp at Lakeview Country Club with another scheduled for July 12-15. Registration forms are available at the civic center, Lakeview Country Club or the park district’s website.
Hoopeston
Bricks and Ivy Sports is hosting Tom Guiry — Smalls from “The Sandlot” — for an autograph signing noon to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Monticello
The Monticello Market takes place 3-6 p.m. Thursdays on State Street.
Bement
The Bement Public Library received a large collection of DVDs and Blu-rays, which are located on shelving behind the south end of the circulation desk.
Villa Grove
Miss Villa Grove Morgan Smith, Junior Miss Villa Grove Bekka Bloom and Little Miss Quinn Chapman participated in the Newman Freedom Celebration parade.
Cisco
The Cisco Fire Protection District and Cerro Gordo Fire Protection District participated in the relay race for the 66th Piatt County Trail Blazers Annual Rodeo.
Paris
The Edgar County 4-H held a pork chop BBQ — its annual fundraiser — at the Edgar County 4-H Fairgrounds.
Danville
Dr. Stephen Nacco spoke at a groundbreaking ceremony for Hegeler Hall. The Julius W. Hegeler II Foundation approved a gift to help Danville Area Community College expand and enhance an educational facility for nursing, medical imaging and health-information technology.
Fisher
Tuesday is giveback night at the Fisher Fair. Attendees are asked to bring 10 non-perishable food items per family for admission or pay a $2 entry fee per person. All food donations will be given to the Fisher Food Pantry.
Sidney
The Sidney Dairy Barn’s Moo-Thru hosted and end-of-season celebration for the Tolono Coach pitch team, known on the field as Blue Thunder.
Sadorus
The Sadorus Fire Protection District participated in the Tolono Fun Days parade.
Georgetown
The Miss Georgetown Fair Queen Pageant will hold an informational meeting at 2 p.m. July 11 at the fairgrounds.