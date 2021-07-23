News and notes from around our area, courtesy contributor Nora Maberry-Daniels. Have something to report? Email her at noraemaberry@gmail.com.
St. Joseph
The SJO5K, a a fundraiser for the St. Joseph-Ogden and St. Joseph Middle School track and cross-country teams, will take place July 31.
Ogden
The 2021 Ogden Fest will take place Aug. 28 in downtown Ogden. SummerSkyz Helicopter Rides will be available.
Westville
The Westville Fire Department held a car show in Zamberletti Park with more than 80 vehicles.
Homer
The Homer Lake Natural Playscape stream is operational again (9:45 a.m. to dusk daily). Patrons should touch the pad to activate the pumps.
Watseka
At Watseka Park District’s art camp, participants made their own version of “The Scream” by Norwegian painter Edvard Munch, created paintings from different shades of green and made Picasso portraits from construction paper.
Mahomet
The Mahomet United Methodist Church held a Christmas in July event as part of its Vacation Bible School.
Rantoul
Karina Cancel was hired as family liaison for Rantoul City Schools.
Oakwood
Uncle Kracker with 90’s Daughter will perform at the Exit 210 Saloon on Friday at 6 p.m. There is a $25 cover.
Savoy
Champaign County Clerk Aaron Ammons talked of changes in upcoming elections during his appearance at the Rotary Club of Savoy’s meeting.
Tolono
Tolono Fire Protection District firefighter Jason Brown completed his one-year probation to become a full member.
Tuscola
Winners in Tuscola Public Library’s summer reading program included Carmen Ladage, Sami Walker, Jon Pettry, Elle Jones, Kris Clodfelder, Ruth Emberton and Stephanie Walker.
Arcola
The Arcola Chamber of Commerce’s Our Amazing Town Arcola event will be Aug. 14 at the downtown pavilion. The lineup includes the introduction of fall high school sports teams (5:30 p.m.), a broom soccer game (6) and a parade down Oak Street (7). Food vendors will also be available.
Arthur
The Arthur Lions Club’s new officers were inducted by Butch Gunniweg, Chris Mast and Jill Bunker. They included Carol Carol Gudausky (director), Linda Kay Cain (secretary/treasurer), Jim Fleming (first vice president), Tim Mast (director) and Jennifer Perrine (president). Not pictured: Jann Harris (2nd vice president).
Broadlands
The Heritage School District is mourning the loss of Myrna Madigan, who served as the district treasurer for three decades.
Gifford
Gifford State Bank named Tami Dodd as the Employee Spotlight for July.
Monticello
Monticello on Main Street is putting on a celebration and parade on Aug. 7 for the family of late Champaign Police Officer Chris Oberheim Family as well as first-responders and area veterans.
Bement
Bement Public Library is showing movies on the big screen 1-3 p.m. weekdays through Aug. 13. Popcorn will be provided.
Danville
Danville Police Officer Joshua Edington helped Rotarian Terri Cummings and community volunteers Elaine O' Shaughnessy and Cheryl Rotramel collect the Danville Rotary Club’s Memorial Way Flags.
Chrisman
Pastor Cory Swinderman is celebrating nine years of service at the Chrisman Nazarene Church.
Sidell
The Sidell Assembly UPC is hosting a family fun day on Saturday at Broadlands Park.
Sullivan
The Little Theatre On the Square and Jack Milo's family have established the Jack Milo Memorial Fund. The fund was established on the 30th anniversary of the 39th birthday of Milo, who died in 2020. HE loved and admired Jack Benny and shared Benny's habit of always being 39. Milo performed in more than 39 shows in Sullivan.
Gibson City
A back-to-school health fair will take place at Railside Golf Course on July 31, including blood pressure checks and early childhood development screening.
Paris
Paris Boy Scout Troop 295 helped clean up Twin Lakes Park after working its lemonade stand as part of the city’s Fourth of July celebration.
Georgetown
Proceeds from Georgetown Fair Association’s Run for the Crown 5K on July 31 will go to the Miss Georgetown Fair Queen Pageant scholarship fund.
Urbana
Last weekend’s Urbana Amble, a front yard garden and art tour held to raise awareness and funds for Solidarity Gardens, featured a number of eye-catching displays, including “rust on a stick.” Moore coming in Saturday’s Top of the Morning.