Listen to this article

News and notes from around our area, courtesy contributor Nora Maberry-Daniels. Have something to report? Email her at noraemaberry@gmail.com.

07232021 1

St. Joseph

The SJO5K, a a fundraiser for the St. Joseph-Ogden and St. Joseph Middle School track and cross-country teams, will take place July 31.

07232021 2

Ogden

The 2021 Ogden Fest will take place Aug. 28 in downtown Ogden. SummerSkyz Helicopter Rides will be available.

07232021 3

Westville

The Westville Fire Department held a car show in Zamberletti Park with more than 80 vehicles.

07232021 4

Homer

The Homer Lake Natural Playscape stream is operational again (9:45 a.m. to dusk daily). Patrons should touch the pad to activate the pumps.

07232021 5

Watseka

At Watseka Park District’s art camp, participants made their own version of “The Scream” by Norwegian painter Edvard Munch, created paintings from different shades of green and made Picasso portraits from construction paper.

07232021 6

Mahomet

The Mahomet United Methodist Church held a Christmas in July event as part of its Vacation Bible School.

07232021 7

Rantoul

Karina Cancel was hired as family liaison for Rantoul City Schools.

07232021 8

Oakwood

Uncle Kracker with 90’s Daughter will perform at the Exit 210 Saloon on Friday at 6 p.m. There is a $25 cover.

07232021 9

Savoy

Champaign County Clerk Aaron Ammons talked of changes in upcoming elections during his appearance at the Rotary Club of Savoy’s meeting.

07232021 10

Tolono

Tolono Fire Protection District firefighter Jason Brown completed his one-year probation to become a full member.

07232021 11

Tuscola

Winners in Tuscola Public Library’s summer reading program included Carmen Ladage, Sami Walker, Jon Pettry, Elle Jones, Kris Clodfelder, Ruth Emberton and Stephanie Walker.

Arcola

The Arcola Chamber of Commerce’s Our Amazing Town Arcola event will be Aug. 14 at the downtown pavilion. The lineup includes the introduction of fall high school sports teams (5:30 p.m.), a broom soccer game (6) and a parade down Oak Street (7). Food vendors will also be available.

07232021 13

Arthur

The Arthur Lions Club’s new officers were inducted by Butch Gunniweg, Chris Mast and Jill Bunker. They included Carol Carol Gudausky (director), Linda Kay Cain (secretary/treasurer), Jim Fleming (first vice president), Tim Mast (director) and Jennifer Perrine (president). Not pictured: Jann Harris (2nd vice president).

07232021 14

Broadlands

The Heritage School District is mourning the loss of Myrna Madigan, who served as the district treasurer for three decades.

07232021 15

Gifford

Gifford State Bank named Tami Dodd as the Employee Spotlight for July.

07232021 16

Monticello

Monticello on Main Street is putting on a celebration and parade on Aug. 7 for the family of late Champaign Police Officer Chris Oberheim Family as well as first-responders and area veterans.

Bement

Bement Public Library is showing movies on the big screen 1-3 p.m. weekdays through Aug. 13. Popcorn will be provided.

07232021 19

Danville

Danville Police Officer Joshua Edington helped Rotarian Terri Cummings and community volunteers Elaine O' Shaughnessy and Cheryl Rotramel collect the Danville Rotary Club’s Memorial Way Flags.

07232021 20

Chrisman

Pastor Cory Swinderman is celebrating nine years of service at the Chrisman Nazarene Church.

Sidell

The Sidell Assembly UPC is hosting a family fun day on Saturday at Broadlands Park.

07232021 22

Sullivan

The Little Theatre On the Square and Jack Milo's family have established the Jack Milo Memorial Fund. The fund was established on the 30th anniversary of the 39th birthday of Milo, who died in 2020. HE loved and admired Jack Benny and shared Benny's habit of always being 39. Milo performed in more than 39 shows in Sullivan.

Gibson City

A back-to-school health fair will take place at Railside Golf Course on July 31, including blood pressure checks and early childhood development screening.

Paris

Paris Boy Scout Troop 295 helped clean up Twin Lakes Park after working its lemonade stand as part of the city’s Fourth of July celebration.

Georgetown

Proceeds from Georgetown Fair Association’s Run for the Crown 5K on July 31 will go to the Miss Georgetown Fair Queen Pageant scholarship fund.

07232021 23
07232021 24
07232021 25

Urbana

Last weekend’s Urbana Amble, a front yard garden and art tour held to raise awareness and funds for Solidarity Gardens, featured a number of eye-catching displays, including “rust on a stick.” Moore coming in Saturday’s Top of the Morning.

Trending Videos