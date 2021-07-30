News and notes from around our area, courtesy contributor Nora Maberry-Daniels. Have something to report? Email her at noraemaberry@gmail.com.
St. Joseph
The Blend Spot, owned by Anthony Pearson and Savara Lindsey, held a grand opening July 17 in St. Joseph.
Ogden
At 7 p.m. Monday, the Zoning Board of Appeals will hold a public hearing to discuss the request for a special use permit to allow livestock within the village limits on Lot 8 of the Freeman 1st subdivision.
Westville
Band camp at Westville High School will start Monday.
Homer
A flag retirement box has been placed in the Homer Village Hall. Built by Shane Logan from Homer Boy Scout Troop 42, the completed project is one of many requirements to earn his Eagle badge.
Watseka
During the last week of Art in The Park, campers made robots, painted, decorated bags and had a cup stacking competition.
Mahomet
The Mahomet Area Youth Club’s Lee Jessup Youth Leadership Award winners: Cassidy Peterson and Megan Devine.
Rantoul
Damon and Ramona Crider’s Rantoul Summer Work Initiative, a program for kids entering sixth grade to 15 years old, wraps up Aug. 15. Participants who meet attendance requirements will receive a $400 payment donated by Walk as One, The Alliance and the Village of Rantoul.
Oakwood
Ann Vogel was honored by Secretary of State Jesse White as a winner of the 2021 Spotlight on Literacy Awards. Ten students received the Spotlight on Achievement Award and 10 volunteer tutors received the Spotlight on Service Award. Vogel was honored for her volunteer work with the Reader’s Route program at Danville Area Community College.
Savoy
The new president of the Rotary Club of Savoy is Jacob Shaw.
Tolono
Homer’s Kim Neibarger won a guitar - autographed by band members of We the Least - given away by Tolono United Methodist Church.
Tuscola
The Miss Tuscola Pageant is at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Tuscola Community Building. The Parade of Queens will start at 8 on Main Street.
Arcola
The Arcola Broomcorn Festival (Sept. 10-12) will include more than 100 art and crafts vendors, food vendors, a parade, carnival, broom-making demonstrations and the National Broom Sweeping Contest.
Arthur
The Arthur American Legion Auxiliary placed hundreds of flags along Vine Street - the dividing line between Douglas County and Moultrie County - ahead of Memorial Day. Auxiliary members also placed flags at the elementary and high school as well as Eberhardt Senior Center. Photo by Martha Yeakel
Broadlands
Heritage Marching Band drum majors Sam Gilbert and Brodie Meneely attended the prestigious Smith-Walbridge Camp at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston.
Roberts
Bill Sherfey is celebrating his 95th birthday today. His family has asked friends to send him a card to P. O. Box 157, Roberts, IL. 60962.
Monticello
Christi Baker, a mail carrier from Monticello, is retiring today with an open house at the post office on Livingston Street from 1-4 p.m.
Georgetown
Volunteers are working to set up the barns for the Georgetown Fair, which starts Aug. 7.
Villa Grove
Charlie Mitsdarfer was sworn into the Villa Grove Board of Education at its last meeting after winning reelection. Kristen White was also sworn in after being appointed to fill a vacancy.
Danville
Danville Area Community College for Kids camps — 25 in all – included basketball, music, baking and science, and drew 290 campers.
Chrisman
On July 29, Chrisman resident Pat Bolen, who raises miniature horses, told a story she wrote for children at the gazebo on the square. Bolen was accompanied by her horse, Cowpie.
Sidney
The Savannah Day 2.96 Memorial Run and Walk will take place at 7 p.m. today in Sidney. Day, a standout runner and 2018 Unity High grad, died in a car accident in October 2018. Proceeds go to the Savannah Day Girls Athletic Scholarship.
Royal
Noah Smith will perform downtown at Royal Days on Aug. 7. Brandon Loschen and Kolten Taylor will also provide live music starting at 10:30 p.m. at Freeman’s Tavern.
Gibson City
Swim for Finn will take place Sunday at the Gibson City Pool. The event is meant to help 7-year-old Finn Fairley, who was recently diagnosed with leukemia. Small gifts, gift cards and get-well cards will be collected.
Catlin
The Catlin Public Library hosted a Coffee Talk event with Dr. Randy Simonson of Helena Agri-Enterprises, who discussed trends and hot topics in agriculture.
Sadorus
The community is mourning the death of Carl Culkin, who was with the Sadorus Fire Protection District for more than 35 years, including 10 as chief.