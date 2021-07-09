News and notes from around our area, courtesy contributor Nora Maberry-Daniels. Have something to report? Email her at noraemaberry@gmail.com.
St. Joseph
Angela and Jim Page of St. Joseph won the Friends of Lake Mattoon Board Parade. Their entry honored slain Champaign Police Officer Chris Oberheim.
Ogden
The Ogden Rose Library has returned to its normal hours.
Royal
The Royal Giants baseball team of the Eastern Illinois league participated in the Gifford Celebration parade on June 26.
Homer
The Friends of the Homer Library recently held a Ladies Tea Party.
Watseka
Watseka Fire Chief Tim Ketchum, who worked his wau up through the ranks, retired after 24 years.
Mahomet
The 12th annual Mahomet Auto Fest starts at 9 a.m. Sunday in downtown Mahomet. Cost is $15 to showcase a vehicle and free general admission.
Rantoul
Hall Brothers Racing brought their monster truck, Raminator, to the Rantoul Family Sports Complex. All proceeds from rides went toward the Veterans Memorial at the facility.
Oakwood
The village is looking at having a fall festival – including fireworks — around Labor Day.
Savoy
The Savoy Rotary Club heard from the new executive director of the Don Moyer Boys & Girls Club, Charles Burton, who spoke on the organization’s programs and his past role with the club.
Tolono
The Tolono Fun Days committee said fireworks will take place Oct. 2. Also rescheduled because of inclement weather: a timed 5K and movie on Oct. 1.
Tuscola
Nathan Chaplin has been named interim Douglas County Sheriff after the resignations of former Sheriff Josh Blackwell and former Chief Deputy Steve Pollum. Chaplin hired Adam Weinstock as chief deputy.
Arcola
The Pop The Top Car Show was held last weekend in Arcola, drawing big crowds along the way.
Arthur
Arthur had to reschedule its fireworks show but did hold its annual parade June 26. It featured a giant American flag carried by the Boy Scouts, fair queens, firetrucks, tractors, politicians, draft horse hitches and Uncle Sam with the Niagara Falls Fellows, who help create the spectacular fireworks show. (Photo by Martha Yeakel).
Paxton
The Paxton Chamber of Commerce held its annual old-fashioned Fourth of July eventchamber president Alan Meyer addressing the crowd.
Gifford
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church ihosted the Free Lutheran Bible College Ambassador Choir on July 6.
Monticello
Allerton Park and Retreat Center’s Summer Hangouts are open to children ages 5-11 on Wednesdays (9-11 a.m.) through Aug. 14. Each session will focus on a different activity to engage children in nature and the arts.
Bement
On Aug. 21, Bement Public Library will host the Irish Music Circle from Charleston. It’s a group of musicians dedicated to keeping traditional Irish music alive in Coles County.
Villa Grove
The Shanks family is hosting an open house from 1-3 p.m. Sunday at Monical’s to celebrate Sid and Marty’s 65th wedding anniversary and their 50th year in the pizza business. Cards can be sent to Monical’s Pizza, Attn: Sid and Marty Shanks, 102 N. Sycamore, Villa Grove, IL 61956.
Bismarck
The Bismarck Lions Club installed new officers, including president Bill Jaffe.
Chrisman
The high school’s FCCLA National Convention Representative Lindsey Franz received a National Gold Medal for her Entreprenuership Food Truck event. Robbie Rollins received a National Gold Medal and placed in the top three in Leadership.
Danville
The Danville Rotary Club installed 2021-22 officers, including Dr. Stephen Nacco (president), Hayley Siefert (president elect), Emily Duncan (vice president), Bob McIntyre (membership), Terri Cummings (community service), Mark Denman (foundation), Tammy Betancourt (treasurer), Amy Brown (vocational service), Tonya Hill (public relations) and Carly Goodwin (secretary).
Fisher
Past and present Fisher Fair royalty and pageant contestants road in Corvettes to kick off the 80th edition of the fair during Monday’s parade.
Gibson City
Mayor Dan Dickey said the village board approved the “Moving Forward Initiative” to prioritize making improvements to the water plant and infrastructure to improving the water distribution and quality. Defective water hydrants will be replaced this week.
Paris
Paris High senior Drew Bradshaw received the Paris Rotary Scholarship presented by Rotarian Dustin Melton.
Georgetown
The Georgetown Fair will be holding a pretty baby contest at the Georgetown Fairgrounds on Aug. 14.