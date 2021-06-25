News and notes from around our area, courtesy contributor Nora Maberry-Daniels. Have something to report? Email her at noraemaberry@gmail.com.
Champaign
Cleo Pelg, the senior member at St. Peter’s United Church of Christ in Champaign, celebrated her 100th birthday in festive fashion on Sunday. Family from as far away as Turkey — and as young as a 3-week-old great-grandson — joined friends to toast her with a drive-by party.
Among the many contributions she’s made at St. Peter’s is her role as a member of the Stitchers, who for decades have made a variety of Christmas ornaments as part of an annual fundraiser. On Sunday, she was presented a birthday cake ornament made for the occasion by church office manager Meagan Glaser.
St. Joseph
The St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce’s Little Prince and Princess contest wil be held in conjunction with the Community Festival on Aug. 13. Children who have completed kindergarten and entering first grade at St. Joseph Grade School are eligible. Prince and Princess winners will be given the chance to ride in the St. Joseph Community Parade and given a crown and sash.
Ogden
The Ogden Street Festival on Aug. 28 will feature cover band Vivacious Audio.
Royal
The Marvin Lee Band will perform at the Royal Days Festival on Aug. 6-7.
Homer
Christian Ziemnisky won the Homer Fire Protection District‘s raffle (Weber smoker, $500 gift card to Allen’s Meats).
Watseka
Graveside Paranormal, an investigation team based out of Chicago, will hold an event at the Roff House on Sept. 18. The group is looking for palm readers, tarot card readers and vendors. For more information email neal@gravesideparanormal.com
Mahomet
The Mahomet Lions Club's second Honor Parade drew hundreds of vehicles — as well as a crowd along the route — on Saturday.
Rantoul
Cubs great Ryne Sandburg posed for a photo with Ogden resident Parker Fitch at the Rantoul Family Sports Complex. Sandburg was at the complex watching his grandson play baseball in the Game Day USA Silver Series Championship Tournament. Photo by Tracie Crowe Fitch.
Oakwood
The village canceled its Fourth of July parade and fireworks, saying it was too late to obtain liability insurance as well as hiring extra police officers.
Fairbury
The Fairbury American Legion Speedway held Summer Nationals last weekend. Winners included Shannon Babb Racing, Nick Hoffman and Tommy Duncan.
Tolono
Tolono Fun Days will hold its annual parade starting at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Tuscola
The Tuscola Public Library is holding children-friendly events this summer, including Art Day and a Teddy Bear Sleepover.
Arcola
The first Broomcorn Pageant was held last weekend and crowned winners including Little Miss Broomcorn (Harper Riley), Jr. Miss Broomcorn (Lillian Thompson) and Miss Broomcorn (Selah Brimner).
Arthur
2020 Miss ALAH Emma Lee and 2020 Little Miss ALAHKinsley Eads attended the Strawberry Jam in Arthur.
Melvin
2021 Miss Ford County Jolee Hastings had a chance to mingle with the band Shenandoah that performed at the fair.
Gifford
The Gifford Fire Department is hosting a waterball competition at this weekend’s Gifford Celebration.
Monticello
The Piatt County Trail Blazers’ 66th rodeo continues at 7 p.m. today.
Bement
For the village’s Fourth of July parade. participants should line up by 2 p.m. at the grade school.
Villa Grove
VIlla Grove resident Bruce Allen provided fun at last weekend’s Brocton Fun Days with the kiddie tractor pull and train ride.
Indianola
Caroll Township Fire and Rescue held an open house so the public could tour its new station.
Chrisman
Farmers markets start at 4:30 p.m. Fridays and include a booth by Mike and Kay McNeese with their brass and copper artwork as well as paintings by Kay.
Danville
The 2021 Arts in the Park event is Saturday (10 a.m. start) and Sunday (noon) at Lincoln Park.
Fisher
The 80th anniversary Fisher Fair Parade starts at 7 p.m. July 5 (lineup at 6 at the fairgrounds).
Gibson City
Ford County communities welcomed home Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley state track and field champion Isaiah Chatman with a fire truck and police escort.
Savoy
The Savoy Recreation Center is sponsoring an Independence Day parade at 10 a.m. July 3.
Westville
The Westville Public Library hosted Susan Biggs Warner from Vermilion County Conservation District. Her program marked the last day of the summer reading program.