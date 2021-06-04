News and notes from around our area, courtesy contributor Nora Maberry-Daniels. Have something to report? Email her at noraemaberry@gmail.com.
Arthur
The Arthur Rotary Club’s electronic recycling event resulted in a box truck-full of electronics sent to a recycling center. For recycling information: email www.arthurrotaryclub@gmail.com. Pictured:: Arthur Rotary Club members, left to right: Dave Allen, Rick Weger, Shannon Cheek, Sarah Kitchen, Tanya Walker, Julie Paddock, John Stewart and Gale Pearce.
Bement
The pool’s new lifeguards are Drew Stoerger, Evan Fogerson, Jariah Adamson, Jason Schimansky, Kade Alumbaugh and Ryan Dick. Due to cold weather, the crew completed its training at the Sullivan Civic Center (photo by Becki Durbin).
Broadlands
The Heritage High School drama department produced Monty Python’s Spamalot.
Catlin
The 9th annual Strawberry Festival will take place Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m in Catlin Park. Live Thru Wednesday and Logan Kirby will perform.
Cerro Gordo
Bucky the Bronco, portrayed by Hunter Rincker, said goodbye to Cerro Gordo Elementary school students. Rincker graduated in May and will no longer be portraying Bucky.
Danville
Nursing students from Danville Area Community College took part in their pinning ceremony in Mary Miller Gymnasium.
DeLand
The Deland Homecoming Celebration Committee had a pork loin sandwich fundraiser to raise money for its annual festival (photo by Tina Mobley).
Fisher
Paula L. Koelbl was recently recognized for her 14 years of service as a Fisher school district bus driver. Koelbl will finish her master’s degree in the fall.
Fithian
The Fithian Women’s Club held a bake sale, lunch and rummage sale to raise money for a scholarship for an Oakwood High School student and other philanthropic projects.
Georgetown
The Georgetown Fair said tickets purchased for the 2020 concert that were not refunded are valid for the Tracy Lawrence concert on Aug. 13.
Gibson City
American Legion Post 568, along with students and coaches from Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley schools, placed flags on the graves of 1,600 veterans in Drummer Township Cemetery (photo by Jay Kristensen).
Gifford
Three days after her 1951 graduation from Rantoul Township High School, Millie Roseman took a job with Gifford State Bank. Today, Roseman is celebrating 70 years as she serves on the bank board.
Homer
The Homer Boy Scout Troop 42 and volunteers placed more than 440 flags at the GAR Cemetery and then participated in Memorial Day ceremonies. The troop will remove the flags this week.
Mahomet
The Mahomet Lions Club announced board members for 2021-2022: George Castor (president), Scot Wonderlin (1st VP), Mike Van Antwerp (secretary), Brady Allison (treasurer), Buzz Johnson (one-year director), Dave Guth (one-year director), Bryan Clark (one-year director), Eric Ozier (two-year director), Cory Mitchell (two-year director), Andy Sievers (membership chair), Benny Dow (tail twister) and David Roberts (past president).
Monticello
Marine Gunny Kakouris ran 50 miles in honor of Marine Pfc. Robert C. Burke from Monticello. Burke, a Medal of Honor recipient, died in Vietnam at the age of 18. “As Marines we do everything we can to honor those who have come before us so that their sacrifice is never forgotten,” Kakouris said.
Oakwood
Troop 224 BSA, Cub Scout Pack 224 and American Legion Post 610 put American flags at Oakwood Cemetery, Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Allhands Cemetery and Newtown-Hebron Cemetery for Memorial Day (photo by Ferrell Stroh).
Ogden
The Ogden Street Fest will take place Aug. 28 and include a car show and live music. Event organizers are canceling the annual flea market but are open to having a 5K and softball tournament if volunteers organize them.
Paxton
Paxton Lions Club members Robert Wilby and Fiona Hoars attended the first-in person district social in Milford. Wilby received a certificate of appreciation in recognition of his distinguished achievements.
Pesotum
Jamie Boas, a Pesotum resident, was awarded the Illinois Extension Professionals for Youth Education State Service Award. Boas is a 4-H Youth Development Educator serving DeWitt, Macon and Piatt counties. xx has recruited, trained and mentored over 200 4-H Teen Teachers who have led lessons related to agriculture, nutrition/cooking, and STEAM. Her work on the 4-H Food Challenge continues to be utilized statewide.
St. Joseph
Pack 40 and Troop 40 set flags up at St. Joseph-Ogden High School, Patterson Cemetery and Mount Olive Cemetery in honor of Memorial Day.
Savoy
The Savoy Rotary Club heard from University of Illinois senior associate athletic director Brett Stillwell, who had updates on renovations of the UI’s athletic facilities (photo by Christine Walsh).
Sidney
Sidney Fun Daze will be July 30-31 and include live music from the Zach Table Experience on Friday and Billy Galt and The Boat Drunks on Saturday. There will be food vendors, a kiddie bike parade and kiddie tractor pull.
Tolono
The fourth Papa Gat Memorial Cancer Run is Saturday, leaving One-T’s Cornerpocket in Champaign at noon and ending in Tolono at the Loose Cobra at 5 p.m. Proceeds benefit the American Cancer Society.
Tuscola
The Class of 2021’s valedictorian was Ruchi Patel and salutatorian was Riya Patel.
Villa Grove
To celebrate the end of the school year, Villa Grove Junior High students went to Silver Star Skate Center.
Westville
Westville Junior High special education teacher Julia Brock was recognized for having perfect attendance this school year.