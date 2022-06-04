News and notes from around our area, courtesy contributor Nora Maberry-Daniels. Have something to report? Email her at ngtalkofthetowns@gmail.com:
Bement
This week’s Art Club took place at Bement Public Library.
Royal
rairieview-Ogden North students dressed in red, white and blue in honor of Memorial Day.
Homer
The Heritage School District held a teacher and staff lunch and honored Stephanie McCall, Amy Courson and Shelley Fitzgerald, who are leaving the district.
St. Joseph
Nickels and Dimes will be performing at Rochs downtown street party at 8 p.m. Saturday.
Watseka
Watseka Public Library held a summer reading kickoff event that included games, crafts, sidewalk art and snacks.
Rantoul
Rantoul Recreation Department created a youth garden for its youth garden club, which starts Monday. Signups available at afrye@myrantoul.com.
DanvilleA celebration was held on Wednesday to honor Garfield Elementary School, which closed after this school year because of needed repairs and dwindling enrollment. Students will attend Liberty or Meade Park. Photos by Holly Vice
Broadlands
Immanuel Lutheran Church’s Vacation Bible School runs Sunday through Thursday. Register at www.myvbs.org/ILB/
Potomac
Pre-K students at Potomac Grade School participated in a promotion ceremony to prepare for kindergarten.
Tolono
Nolan Remole, Andrew King, Camdon Shuckman and Jace Elliot helped pour concrete for a new flagpole going in centerfield of the big baseball diamond. When the concrete dried, they returned to raise the American flag.
Paxton
On June 16, volunteers will be meeting at 10:30 a.m. Paxton Police Department to escort the Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Run through Paxton and Gibson City.
Arcola
Arcola Sunrise Rotary honored Public Works employees with certificates of appreciation.
Gilman
Iroquois County Fair Queen Erin Anderson visited the Iroquois West FFA Petting Zoo.
Ogden
Second-, third- and fourth-grade students from Prairieview-Ogden South went to Meadowbrook Park in Urbana for an end-of-the-year party.
Westville
The Westville Rec League held a dedication ceremony for a T-ball field named in honor of Allan W. Mackiewicz, a longtime youth coach who died of cancer in 2019.
Catlin
Emily King from Ten Thousand Villages gave a presentation at the village library.
Gibson City
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley schools celebrated its retirees last Friday.
Monticello
The Monticello Railway Museum is holding a Roaring Twenties Dinner Train on Saturday.
Villa Grove
Miss Villa Grove Addisyn Wilson, Junior Miss Villa Grove Lilly Davis and Little Miss Villa Grove Tatum Faust attended the Memorial Day service held in the village.