News and notes from around our area, courtesy contributor Nora Maberry-Daniels. Have something to report? Email her at ngtalkofthetowns@gmail.com:
Mahomet
The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office received a gift of Girl Scout cookies from Mahomet Girl Scout Troop 2055.
Oakwood
Oakwood High School’s cheerleaders are doing a fundraising Egg My Yard event on April 15-16.
Potomac
Potomac Grade School first-graders made leprechaun traps.
Rantoul
As part of brain awareness week at Eagle View Supportive Living and Memory Care, residents held a game of Brain Wellness Jeopardy via Mary Liggett, director of business development.
Arcola
Arcola Public Library held a youth room book hunt with prizes.
Pesotum
The village’s community garage sale is May 13-14.
Cissna Park
A “Read with the Pack Night” had the school gym filled with enthusiastic kids as well as fans who cheered the Wildcats to victory. Younger students led chants and create a tunnel of high- fives for the team to run out to at halftime.
Westville
St. Mary's Catholic Church is collecting monetary donations on Saturday to send to humanitarian charities in support of families in Ukraine.
Broadlands
Heritage High School student Owen Ashbrook received Lincoln Prairie all-conference honors in Scholastic Bowl.
Bement
The winner of the 'Kids' category of the second Bement Public Library District limerick contest: Cassie Block.
Arthur
Kendall Burdick has been named the 2022 Miss ALAH.
Catlin
The Catlin Public Library is accepting donations of candy for its Easter program. It should be small enough to fit into a plastic egg, preferably without nuts. Drop off donations at the library before April 8.
Tolono
Unity High’s FFA chapter had multiple members who advanced to the District 4 proficiency awards contest, including Destiny Williamson, Marie Baxley, Delaney Kamradt, Phillip Hartke,Reece Sarver, Olivia Shike and Hayleigh Clemmons.
Gifford
Gifford State Bank is hosting a Ladies Night which will include a dinner and two speakers: Traci Lillard and Sarah Franzen. It’s April 7 at Miller Farms Barn. RSVP to 217-568-7311. Also, Gifford Fire Department is holding its annual pancake and sausage breakfast April 10 at the German Fall Festival Building.
Hoopeston
The Lorraine Theatere will be hosting the KottrGrimm Theatrical Storytellers, who will perform “The Play That Goes Wrong” on March 25-27.
Watseka
The Watseka Park District celebrated St. Patrick’s Day by creating rainbow and shamrock art.
Philo
Philo Exchange Bank employees traded a cash donation in order to wear Illini gear. The donations are matched by the bank and given to local fire departments.
St. Joseph
St. Joseph Prince of Peace held a food packing event that included Church of Christ, St. Joseph United Methodist Church and Living Word Family Church. Volunteers packed 24,000 rice meals for those in need.
Villa Grove
Villa Grove Junior High participated in "Love A Pet Month" and brought in supplies to donate to the Douglas County Animal Shelter.
Ogden
The village’s adult Easter egg hunt is scheduled for 8 p.m. on April 15 at Ogden Park. Participants should bring flashlights.
Arthur
Stan Harris, Arthur Rotarian and 2022 Potentate Ansar Shrine, presented a program about the Shriners Childrens Hospital during the Arthur Rotary Club meeting.
Georgetown
Georgetown Ridge-Farm student Christopher Clippinger earned a spot on the Vermilion Valley Conference Team in Scholastic Bowl.