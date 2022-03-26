Talk of the Towns, March 26, 2022
News and notes from around our area, courtesy contributor Nora Maberry-Daniels. Have something to report? Email her at ngtalkofthetowns@gmail.com:
Mark your calendar
A listings of community garage sales scheduled this year:
Tuscola: April 22-23
Cissna Park: April 28-30
LeRoy: April 28-30
Atwood: April 29-39
Chrisman: April 29-30
St. Joseph: May 5-7
Fisher: May 6-7
Hammond: May 6-7
Arthur: May 13-14
Camargo: May 13-14
Gibson City: May 13-14
Mahomet: May 13-14
Pesotum: May 13-14
Villa Grove: May 19-21
Tolono: May 20-21
Sullivan: June 3-4
Bement: June 10-11
Lovington: June 10-11
Cerro Gordo: July 29-30
Arcola: Aug. 5-6
Mansfield: Aug. 19-20
GiffordFifth-grade students at Gifford Grade School created their own STEM projects.
OgdenThe Prairieview-Ogden PTO is holding a book fair from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday at PVO Ogden Grade School.
TolonoUnity High’s FFA chapter is holding a petting zoo on April 6 at East Side Park. The event (4 to 7 p.m.) will include tractors, animals and activities.
St. JosephSt. Joseph-Ogden High’s FFA chapter held its annual banquet, with more than 140 in attendance.
WatsekaStudents in Watseka Park District’s after-school program zoomed with Australian residents to celebrate their country of the month.They learned about kangaroos, the Outback and poisonous spiders.
RoyalRoyal Days will take place Aug. 5-6.
PaxtonPaxton Park District is taking applications for lifeguards to work at the pool. Applicants must be 15 years old and take a lifeguard training course upon hiring. Deadline for applications is May 2.
Villa GroveVilla Grove High students in medical biology learned of the importance of dosage in chemotherapy drugs to destroy cancer cells.
PotomacPotomac Grade School received a grant from Eastern Illini Electric Co-op for new equipment and purchased small basketballs so kindergarten students could have something size-appropriate.
HoopestonThe National Sweetcorn Pageant is mourning ita co-executive director Cliff Crabtreem, who passed away recently.
OakwoodFormer Oakwood Comet Katelyn Young, who plays college basketball at Murray State, was named a honorable mention All-American by The Associated Press.
ArcolaArcola Sunrise Rotary welcomed Douglas County Circuit Clerk Nathan Burton as guest speaker.
CatlinCatlin Fire Protection District has received part of the equipment it purchased with a grant it received in August. Through the FEMA Assistance to Firefighters Grant, it cost the fire department $5,598 to purchase an air hammer rescue kit and airlifting bag system with joystick controllers.
ArthurThe Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond High School marching band took a spring break trip to Nashville, Tenn.
RantoulThe Eater Junior High boys’ basketball team held its end-of-the-year banquet.
AtwoodAtwood-Hammond Grade School’s Artist of the week is Rosealie Hayes.
BementOn Fridays in June and July, Bement Public Library will host Yoga for Kids taught by Niki Ridao.
Gibson CityGibson City-Melvin-Sibley schools’ latest BUG award winners (being unbelievably good) include kindergarteners Maggie Mateo, Benny Machinson, Drew Hildebrand and Loren Zachmeyer; first-graders Jameson Davis, Kooper Lockhart, Calvin Brucker and Josh Kelly; third-graders Lucy Foster, Carter Luttrell, Avery Lindsey and Alexis McCoy; fourth-graders Nora Ehler, Gunner Ford, Cooper Whitehouse, Miller Carpenter, Eichelberger, Alexis Sibley, Gabbie Tarter; and fifth-graders Emma Milligan, Colton Johnson, Lucy Willis and Sean Volker.
MahometMahomet Area Youth Club welcomed speakers from the Carl R. Woese Institute for Genomic Biology.
BroadlandsHeritage High’s marching band will have new uniforms for the 2022-23 season. Said band director Justin Lee: “These uniforms are going to be our calling card for the near future — we’ll be adding some local performances to show off our snazzy new look. They see the clear value of what we do, both the educational aspect and the PR aspect. It’s on us to represent Heritage to our home and surrounding communities.”