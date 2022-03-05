Talk of the Towns, March 5, 2022
News and notes from around our area, courtesy contributor Nora Maberry-Daniels. Have something to report? Email her at noraemaberry@gmail.com.
FlatvillePraireiview-Ogden Junior High’s students of the month: Ally Schmitz and Mason Ramm.
OgdenPrairieview-Ogden sixth graders visited Spurlock Museum as part of their unit on ancient Egypt, getting looks at a mummy and various artifacts. They also worked on an Egyptian story on scrolls and used hieroglyphics stamps to complete the project.
SidneyThe Sidney Improvement Group is selling raffle tickets to win a Pit Boss Pellet Smoker and a meat bundle from C&N farms. Proceeds benefit the Sidney Improvement Group and Sidney Fun Days.
St. JosephThe Webelos 1 from Pack 40 visited the St. Joseph-Stanton Fire Protection District Fire House.
WatsekaStudents in the Watseka Park District After School Program created art to honor Georgia O’Keeffe.
PhiloNicole Merkle, assistant vice president at Philo Exchange Bank, was guest speaker for Unity High School’s financial math class.
PaxtonKindergarteners at Clara Peterson Elementary School are celebrating Dr. Seuss’s birthday and Read Across America.
Villa GroveVilla Grove High School’s FFA chapter donated more than $1,000 to the snack pack program during FFA Week.
PotomacPotomac Grade School’s seventh-grade volleyball team won its IESA regional in Champaign.
GeorgetownTickets for the annual Georgetown Fair Sweepstakes Raffle can be purchased through March at www.georgetownfair.org.
MonticelloAllerton Park and Recreation Center is holding a job fair on March 12.
ArcolaDouglas County Sheriff Nate Chaplin spoke at the Arcola Rotary Club.
CatlinSalt Fork students created a new seed catalog at Catlin Public Library.
ArthurThe 2022 Arthur Fireworks display will take place June 25 at Jurgens Park.
RantoulJ.W. Eater Junior High held its band concert.
BismarckBHRA’s FFA chapter held an Ag Day and Petting Zoo for kindergarten, first- and second-graders.
TolonoUnity FFA students concluded FFA Week by driving tractors to school.
Gibson CityGibson City-Melvin-Sibley graduate Stacey Gramley Day was named Principal of the Year by the Illinois Principal’s Association’s Blackhawk Region. She has been the principal at Mercer County High School for eight years after previously serving as a math teacher. In the fall, she’ll take the reins as superintendent of the West Central School District in Biggsville.
MahometThe Mahomet Lions Club donated $5,000 to the Mahomet Area Youth Club.
BroadlandsHeritage High School hosted Section 17’s FFA volleyball tournament, won by St. Joseph-Ogden.