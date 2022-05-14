Talk of the Towns, May 14, 2022
News and notes from around our area, courtesy contributor Nora Maberry-Daniels. Have something to report? Email her at ngtalkofthetowns@gmail.com:
Gifford
Gifford Grade School sixth-graders visited Fair Oaks Farm for a field trip.
Ogden
Students from Prairieview-Ogden South visited Miller Park Zoo in Bloomington for a field trip.
Homer
Homer Mayor and volunteer firefighter Jeremy Richards received the Unit Citation award, along with fellow firefighter Corey Lilly, from the State of Illinois Firefighter Medal of Honor Committee.
St. Joseph
The St. Joseph Lodge #970 Ancient Free and Accepted Masons awarded its 2022 scholarships to Angie Chahine and Emma Parkinson.
Watseka
The Watseka Kiwanis Club inducted two new members: Ashtyn Barrett and Kyle Nevills. Barrett works at Iroquois Federal as a loan operations specialist. She is pictured with her sponsor, Ashley Ward. Nevills is assistant principal with the Iroquois County school district. He is pictured with sponsor Dr. David Andriano.
Rantoul
The J.W. Eater Junior High School band competed in a contest at Six Flags.
Danville
Several Danville High students were recognized at the Danville Area Community College Express award ceremony: Abigail Rutan (Culinary Arts Student of the Year), Valeria Castellano (Criminal Justice Student of the Year), Rebecca Feuerborn (Early Childhood Student of the Year), Donald Shumard (Health Occupations Student of the Year), Zane Ross (Graphic Design Student of the Year), Kyla Patterson (Health Occupations Clinicals Qualifier), Blaze Trussel (Health Occupations Clinicals Qualifier), Cheyenne Walls (Health Occupations Clinicals Qualifier), Donald Shumard (Health Occupations Clinicals Qualifier) and Samuel Pollar (Two Year Completion of Graphic Design Program).
Broadlands
Tiffany Aden Paul, Jessica Jenkins, Jacob Hubert and Justin Minnick are Heritage Hall of Fame inductees for the inaugural alumni class. They were inducted at honors night. The plaques are part of a new HOF display in the high school’s front hallway in Broadlands.
Potomac
Potomac eighth-graders attended a school board meeting to learn how government bodies work.
Tolono
Unity High School student souncil members attended the Illinois Association of Student Council State convention.
Oakwood
The Oakwood Area Food Pantry is accepting applications for board members through Sunday. For information, email director and board president Heather McArty at hmcarty05@gmail.com.
Arcola
American Voice members at Arcola High School held a garage sale fundraiser. The club learns about government and citizenship and does community service as well.
Bismarck
The Vermilion County Sheriff's Department conducted a drunk driving presentation for the BHRA High School sophomore class.
Arthur
2022 Miss ALAH Kendall Burdick, 2022 Junior Miss ALAH Emmalee Nall and 2022 Little Miss ALAH Maelee Stirrett attended the Simply Arthur dinner at Yoder’s Kitchen.
Royal
Prairieview-Ogden North fourth-, third- and second-graders went on a field trip to see the movie “Bad Guys.”
Catlin
Catlin Public Library held a coffee talk presentation.
Bement
From 10 a.m to noon on Tuesdays, Bement Public Library holds senior coffee hour. Most recently, attendees discussed John Wilkes Booth's birthday.
Gibson City
Students and staff at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley donned shirts to celebrate mental health. Junior Korah Palumbo spearheaded the effort, raising more than $15,000 to support mental health services in the area.
Mahomet
Mahomet Public Library will hold an I-Spy Fun Run/Walk on May 28. It's a 2-mile walk from the Lake of the Woods Forest Preserve to the library, with 6 stations to collect stickers and an I-Spy hunt along the route. At the end of the walk: a summer kickoff event on the library lawn.
Villa Grove
Second-graders from Villa Grove took a field trip to Scovill Zoo in Decatur.