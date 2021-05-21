Talk of the Towns, May 21, 2021
News and notes from around our area, courtesy contributor Nora Maberry-Daniels. Have something to report? Email her at noraemaberry@gmail.com.
Arcola
A car parade honoring the Class of 2021 will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday. Community members are encouraged to set up along the parade route — it begins and ends at the high school — to congratulate graduates.
Arthur
ALAH High School’s Intro to Ag Class is awaiting the arrival of baby chicks. The class has a live stream on the school’s YouTube channel to monitor the progress.
Bement
A statue belonging to the Piatt County Museum — Abraham Lincoln riding a horse while reading — has been moved from the Bement Public Library to the Piatt County Courthouse to provide more access.
Bondville
The former Bondville Post Office building still is for sale. In April 2020, the U.S. Postal Service closed its office on Market Street and moved 100 post office boxes to the post office in Mahomet.
Broadlands
The Heritage High School pep band played at the Villa Grove/Heritage baseball game against St. Joseph-Ogden (photo by Nora Maberry-Daniels). Band director Justin Lee said he was looking for chances for his group to play since its options were limited this fall and winter due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Cerro Gordo
Members of the high school’s National Honor Society painted park benches, doors and a trash can at Born Park. They also painted the doors at the ball diamonds and the water treatment facility. Pictured, left to right: Kyle Dobson, Luke Dobson, Jarret Lents, Colin Warren, Hannah Hayes, Reese Brunner, Morgan Brunner, Sarina Larrick and Rex Colgrove. Not pictured: McKenna Robinson.
Danville
Liberty Village of Danville held a Prom Parade as local students visited in their finest formal wear. The retirement village served refreshments as students and residents hobnobbed.
Farmer City
Members of the Blue Ridge High School FFA club competed at state. Jaton Shaffer, Kaleb Southern, Lillian Enger and Gracie Shaffer each placed in the top 10 individually.
Fisher
The high school’s National Honor Society raised more than $300 to donate to occupational therapy at the grade school. Ingold’s Meat and Deli donated products for the NHS to sell.
Georgetown
The Georgetown Fair Association announced that the 2021 demolition derby will be Aug. 14.
Homer
The Homer Farmer’s Market takes place downtown from 4-6 p.m. Wednesdays. Vendors sell radishes, cilantro, leeks, asparagus, strawberry plants, tomato and pepper plants and crafts. Pictured: Homer Library Director Christie Cunningham.
Mahomet
The Mahomet Lions Club heard a presentation from Mackenzie Bonham, a Mahomet resident who is the Young Miss of the Midwest. Bonham concentrates on raising money for area and national charities.
Monticello
The Monticello Railway Museum has launched a new, volunteer-produced website (https://www.MRYM.org).
Oakwood
Wooden signs were hung to honor spring sport athletes at Oakwood High School.
Ogden
The Prairieview-Ogden School District will celebrate longtime teacher Anne Piece with a drive-thru open house from 12:30-2 p.m. next Thursday in the PVO South Circle Drive. In the event of rain, the event will take place May 28. Pierce, pictured amidst flowers she received as retirement gifts, has taught at PVO for 25 years.
Paxton
Paxton-Buckley-Loda High senior Reese San Diego was named the school’s Artist of the Year. One of San Diego’s pieces of art will be on permanent display at the high school.
Philo
On May 29, there will be a vintage baseball jamboree at the corner of Washington and Cleveland streets. It’s free and open to the public with games at 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 2 and 3:30. The event is to promote the Summit Station Vintage Base Ball Club and recruit new players. Participating teams include Chicago Salmon, Springfield Long Nine (pictured), Rock Springs Ground Squirrels and McLean County Prairie Chickens. There will be a food truck on site and, weather permitting, an antique car show at 2 p.m. Kids will be allowed to run the bases after the last game.
Rantoul
On May 14, John Schneider of the Dukes of Hazzard TV show made a stop at the restaurant DUO. Schneider and the Stars N’ Bars Band performed at Gibson City’s Harvest Moon Drive-In during a benefit concert for Shriner’s Children's Hospitals. (Photo by Kiesha Foley).
Royal
The Prairieview-Ogden School Dstrict read 75,820 minutes and raised $12,020 during its Read-a-Thon. Aubree Rademacher, Brody Buhr, Ryan Schmitz, Issac Wakefield, Mason Keathley, Gatlin Finfrock, Jacob and Katelyn Risley, Elijah Kelly, Kelly Irwin, Rowan Finfrock, Quinn Heuer, Jack Wear, Ally Schmitz and Grace Osterbur were the top readers in each of their classes and got to pie their teachers in the face (pictured: Quinn Heuer hitting her dad, PVO South Elementary Principal Carl Heuer, in the face with a pie).
Sadorus
The railroad crossing at 700 E has been repaired and is operational again after being damaged over the weekend (photo by Sally Harris).
St. Joseph
Public works, Mayor Tami Fruhling-Voges (pictured), United Way and the Keller Williams Group volunteered at Kolb Park for Red Day, spreading mulch in the playground and installing kid-friendly activity stations on the sidewalk.
Savoy
The Rotary Club of Savoy welcomed Madeline Hermann of the Champaign County Chamber of Commerce to its May meeting. Hermann spoke about the local business community and how pandemic-related issues continue to evolve. Photo by Christine Walsh.
Tolono
The Unity High School FFA Ag Business team was named state champions, advancing to the national competition in the fall.
Tuscola
Fifth-grade teacher Carmen Morgan — with help from her current students — delivered letters that current seniors wrote to themselves when they were in fifth grade.
Villa Grove
First-graders participated in a Glow Day, visiting glow reading and math centers, writing with highlighters instead of pencils, making a mini-glowing volcano and enjoying a story about glowing animals.