GiffordAt Gifford Grade School, first-grade students read to the kindergarten students.

OgdenFrom June 8 to Aug. 6, Ogden Rose Library will have a children’s story hour at 6 p.m. on Wednesdays.

HomerThe stream at the Homer Lake Natural Playscape is open.

St. JosephSt. Joseph-Ogden High School senior Jett Morris, was the recipient of the first $1,000 St. Joseph Women’s Club Scholarship.

WatsekaWatseka Park District after-school program participants did splatter paintings.

RantoulThe J.W Eater Band performed for Northview Elementary students. Most of the band members attended Northview.

DanvilleServe Together Vermilion County, where community members take part in service projects, will take place June 11. For information visit secondchurch.com/serve-together.

BroadlandsThe village’s community garage sales will take place June 10-11.

PotomacKindergarten students at Potomac Grade School raised and released butterflies.

TolonoTolono Mason Lodge is holding a breakfast from 8 a.m. until noon Sunday, with goodwill donations supporting a scholarship awarded each year to a Unity High School senior.

12. ArcolaCavery Kessler and Ariana Warren were named the April’s Rotary Seniors of the Month by the Arcola Sunrise Rotary.

BismarckBHRA High School’s Gracelynn Hedgecock signed a letter of intent to cheer at Danville Area Community College.

ArthurALAH’s Class of 2022 visited their grade schools, took formal graduation pictures, and had a catered lunch by MasterBrand Cabinets with teachers on their final day of high school.

OakwoodThe village’s community garage sales will take place June 4-5.

CatlinCatlin Public Library is holding a coffee talk with Emily King at 10 a.m. June 1. King works at Ten Thousand Villages in Champaign.

PaxtonThe Paxton Market on Market, featuring homegrown and homemade items, will take place from 4-7 p.m. Thursdays at Paxton Carnegie Library.

Gibson CityGibson City-Melvin’Sibley graduate Bella Amburgey made the UNLV pom squad for the second consecutive year.

MahometThe third Mahomet Lions Club Honor Parade starts at 11 a.m. Saturday at the corner of Division and State Street.

Villa GroveTQC Stitchin Sister of Villa Grove honored Mary Hite with its first Quilt of Honor.

