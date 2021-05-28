St. Joseph
The St. Joseph-Ogden Board of Education named Matt Crider as the SJO Friend of Education Award winner at its May 24 meeting. Superintendent Brian Brooks presented Crider with the award. “He has been such a great resource for our school,” Brooks said.
Crider, a mentor for students within the district, also serves as the district’s liaison with Living Word Church, which is the district’s off-campus relocation site in the event of an emergency. “This award is long overdue. I can’t say enough good things about Matt and how great he has been for our school distric,” Brooks said. (Photo by Jim Rein).
Ogden
The Ogden Community Garage Sales, sponsored by Friends of the Ogden Rose Library, will take place June 26. Registration is at the library. Photo by Nora Maberry.
Homer
The Homer American Legion will hold a Memorial Day event at 11 a.m. Monday at G.A.R cemetery, with the Homer American Legion Auxiliary’s Memorial Day dinner to follow at 11:30 a.m. at Homer Village Hall Donations will be accepted.
Villa Grove
Carol Ezell was recognized for 14 years of service on the Villa Grove Board of Education.
Royal
Royal Days will take place Aug. 6-7 and will include a 5K, softball tournament, food, inflatables, golf cart parade and bags tournament.
6. Broadlands
Instead of taking finals, Heritage High School Students cleaned up roadsides near the school.
Photo from Heritage High School
Danville
The Balloons over Vermilion Festival will take place July 9-10 at the Vermilion Regional Airport. Admission is $5 per person with 10-and-under free with each paid adult.
Tolono
Tolono Fun Days are June 25-26. The event will feature a 5K run/ walk, a kids fun run, inflatables, food vendors and a movie in the park.
Sadorus
Sadorus Resident Tari Black is retiring after 34 years as a sixth-grade math teacher in Unit 7 Schools.
Mahomet
The Mahomet Lions Club recently honored Fred Griffey, a club member for 60 years. Pictured: Griffey and club president George Castor.
Savoy
Members of the Rotary Club of Savoy, including Heather Mangian, Dennis Donaldson and Mike Kessel, volunteered to clean green spaces between Dunlap and the railway.
Tuscola
The Tuscola GSA Booster Club will be holding a Pride 5K Color Run and Walk on June 12. Registration takes place at 7 a.m. with the race at 8 a.m. followed by a pancake and sausage breakfast at the Community Building. Proceeds benefit the Tuscola GSA scholarship fund.
Arcola
The Arcola Chamber of Commerce is hosting a 100th birthday party for Raggedy Andy on June 11 (6 p.m. at the Arcola Masonic Community Center).
Arthur
Arthur Rotary Club heard from Heather Hughes of the Life Academy, which helps those with disabilities learn social and work skills. As part of the program, students take part in each step of the recycling process. Proceeds from recycling are utilized to create and support work experience opportunities for students at Adult LIFE. Pictured: Hughes with Rotarian Dave Allen.
Paxton
The Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce said its annual Fourth of July Celebration at Pells Park will take place this year.
Rantoul
The Rantoul Rotary Club held a personal care drive, collecting hundreds of items that were donated to the Community Service Center for distribution throughout the community.
Gifford
The Gifford Community Celebration has announced the addition of a bags tournament that will take place on Main Street.
Monticello
A peony painting workshop will be held June 2 at the Allerton Park and Retreat Center. Local artist, Cara Stoerger will assist those who want to paint in a step by step method or participants can choose a spot in the garden and paint at their own pace. All materials including canvas, paint, brushes, etc. will be supplied. Per University of Illinois guidelines, masks are required. Cost is $30 per person. Register at the MAAC website www.monticelloareaarts.org.
Bement
Bement Public Library has welcomed Anna Quick to the staff this summer.
Cerro Gordo
Cerro Gordo High PE classes assisted village board members with clearing out pond vegetation.
Armstrong
Armstrong FFA held its annual Ag Day, which included participation from grade-school students.
Bismarck
The Bismarck Mens Club is hosting a Street Festival on June 19. Fireworks will take place at Bismarck-Henning High that night.
Gibson City
Pioletti’s Tasting Room in Gibson City has asked patrons to sponsor a meal for a firefighter, EMT or law enforcement officer for $5. More than 20 meals have been purchased so far.
Oakwood
The community is mourning the loss of Judy Turner, 72, who passed away at her home on May 22. She spent the majority of her career as a high school teacher at Schlarman High School and later taught at Oakwood High, reaching her 50 years of teaching goal.
Georgetown
The Georgetown American Legion Post 203 is hosting a fundraiser from 5 to 11 p.m. Saturday at the Georgetown Fairgrounds. Proceeds go to help provide service dogs for veterans.