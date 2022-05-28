News and notes from around our area, courtesy contributor Nora Maberry-Daniels. Have something to report? Email her at ngtalkofthetowns@gmail.com:
GiffordOn May 18, eighth-graders Kassidy O’Brien and Caroline Kuntz were recognized by the Rantoul Exchange Club for having outstanding academics and being leaders in school and in the community.
OgdenA vendor expo featuring baked goods, arts and crafts and a farmers marke will take place downtown at 10 a.m. Space rental is $10. Call 217-417-9025 for information.
HomerCoffee and Conversations takes place at 10 a.m. Wednedays at Homer Library.
St. JosephTim Short was awarded the SJO Friend of Education Award, nominated for to his willingness to help the district. The nomination read in part: “Tim is a valued member of the SJO family and community. We couldn’t ask for a better advocate for the school or the village of St. Joseph.”
WatsekaThe Watseka Public Library held a Family Fun Day.
RantoulThe Rantoul Exchange Club planted over 250 flags in the Memorial Flag Garden. The flags are grouped in deceased military, living retired/veterans, active duty and memorial family and friends.
DanvilleSt. Joseph-Ogden’s Hailey Gaines signed to continue her cheerleading career at Danville Area Community College.
BroadlandsHeritage High School’s Performing Arts Department produced “The Pirates of Penzance.”
PotomacPotomac Grade School third-graders participated in a wax museum where they shared what they learned about historical figures.
TolonoComing Monday: a grand opening dedication for the Gene and Betty Ducey Court at West Side Park. The event starts at 8 a.m. and includes a 3-on-3 basketball tournament. Register at tolonoparks.org.
OakwoodThe Middle Fork Jeeps is holding a fundraiser at Weddle Farm today. Proceeds go to Mission K9 Warrior for service dogs for local veterans.
ArcolaPete the Cat visited Arcola Public Library during story time.
BismarckBHRA’s Alyvia Jackson signed a letter of intent to play softball at Danville Area Community College.
ArthurArthur Public Library held a stuffed animal sleepover.
WestvilleWestville PTO treated second-semester high honors and honors students to ice cream.
CatlinSalt Fork High athletic director Dustin Dees spoke at Catlin Library for Coffee Talk.
SidneyAt today’s Rowdy Ruck march. participants will be walking, riding or running 20 miles from Urbana to Sidney. The march raises awareness of veteran suicides and PTSD.
Gibson CityThe winners of May’s Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley student of the month, as voted on by the faculty: Eighth grade — Makayla Evans, daughter of Amanda Dewey of Gibson City; seventh grade — Josie Kleist, daughter of Daniel and Allison Kleist of Gibson City; eighth grade — Mesa Nugent, daughter of Scott and Jamie Nugent of Melvin.
MonticelloOn June 6-10, children will combine art and nature at Allerton Park. Projects will include watercolor, jewelry-making, paper crafts and photography.
Villa GroveThe chamber of commerce will hold its fourth annual fishing tournament on June 11 at John Leon Park (9 a.m. to noon). The tournament is for ages 5 to 16.