Talk of the Towns, May 7, 2022
News and notes from around our area, courtesy contributor Nora Maberry-Daniels. Have something to report? Email her at ngtalkofthetowns@gmail.com:
GiffordGifford Grade School seventh-graders enjoyed a field trip in Springfield where they learned about Abraham Lincoln and state government.
FlatvilleImmanuel Lutheran Church is collecting personal care kits for people in Ukraine. Items needed include: bath towels, bars of soap, toothbrush, comb and nail clippers. Donations can be made at the church.
HomerA new Grand Army of the Republic (GAR) cemetery sign was installed. It was sponsored by the Homer Historical Society with assistance from Dave Lucas and Homer Cabinet Company. Arrow Glass will place glass doors on the sign so the lists can be updated, hopefully by Memorial Day.
St. JosephRev. Jim Davis from St. Joseph United Methodist Church joined the St. Joseph Stanton Fire Protection District as chaplain.
WatsekaProceeds from Watseka Kiwanis Club’s pancakes and sausage breakfast are to benefit children in the community.
RantoulWith the school year winding down, J.W. Eater held its spring band concert.
DanvilleDanville Sunrise Rotary presented a Paul Harris Award — the highest honor in Rotary give to a community difference-maker — to Dave Garver.
BroadlandsMembers of the Heritage Hawks Bass Fishing teams won a sectional championship to qualify for the state finals at Lake Carlyle. Team members: Andrew Williams, Robert Holloman, Fletcher Hannah, Joel Bear and Brennan Struck.
PotomacFifth- and sixth-graders at Potomac Grade School attended Progressive Ag Safety Day.
TolonoFirefighters from Tolono Fire Protection District trained on hose line advancement and search and rescue at the Fire Service Institute.
OakwoodDawn Brown, a 22-year teacher at Oakwood Grade School, was the recipient of a Golden Ruler award.
ArcolaMath teacher Jessica Launius received the Recognition of Excellence Award.
BismarckBHRA Principal Brent Rademacher took Emerson Thorlton and Eliza Knipe to the Illinois Principal’s Association Student Recognition Event.
ArthurThe senior class took its annual trip to Washington, D.C., which included a trip to National Zoo, a Potomac River cruise and visiting monuments.
RoyalPrairieview Ogden North kindergarten and first-grade students visited Bloomington children’s museum.
CatlinCatlin Public Library’s used book sale continues through June 4.
BementBement Public Library’s “Time for Tots” program celebrated Cinco de Mayo.
Gibson CityHarvest Moon Drive in is hosting a Junk in the Trunk flea market and vendor show the fourth Sunday of every month. Parking and shopping is free, but a freewill donation to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital will be accepted.
MahometSchools Superintendent Lindsey Hall spoke at the Mahomet Chamber of Commerce luncheon.
Villa GroveVilla Grove students Jobeth Crafton and Hailey Stutz were selected as the recipients for this year’s Longview Bank Scholarships.