News and notes from around our area, courtesy contributor Nora Maberry-Daniels.
RoyalThe village’s Christmas golf cart parade returns on Dec. 4. Participants should meet at Freeman’s Tavern parking lot at 5:30 p.m. to line up.
TolonoA red maple tree was planted at the Westside Park pavillion in honor of Fred Grothe. For more than 60 years, Grothe family reunions have been held there at the pavilion. Grothe passed away in 2020 and was a master gardener and tree arborist. Randy Grace and the Tolono Boy Scouts were instrumental in the project.
FlatvilleImmanuel Lutheran Church held its annual Trunk or Treat in October. Prizes were awarded for the best trunks: Rademaker family’s Harry Potter (first place), LYO’s Jonah and the whale (second) and McElroy family’s Jurassic Park (third).
St. JosephThe St. Joseph Women’s Club is sponsoring this year’s Christmas Lights Parade on Dec. 4. Participants can decorate cars, golf carts, trucks, floats and trailers.
WatsekaWatseka Park District’s “Artist of the Month!” was Pablo Picasso.
MahometThe Mahomet Area Youth Club celebrated “Cook Something Bold Day,” as students voted to make apple quesadillas. Their recipe: flour shell; thin Granny Smith apple slices; sharp cheddar cheese; cook until cheese is melted.
SavoySavoy Rotary Club welcomed guest speaker Kellie Rae Blanden, assistant director of educational outreach and development for Illinois Public Media.
TuscolaStudents from Tuscola High attended the Veterans Day ceremony at Douglas County Courthouse.
HomerHomer Interpretive Center had a strong turnout at Owl Night at Homer Lake, organized by the Natural Resources and Environmental Sciences at Illinois.
WestvilleSixth-graders used Oreos to learn about the phases of the moon.
PotomacSecond-graders spent time learning about the importance of Veterans Day and making cards for veterans. Some students took the cards home to a veteran in their family and the rest were mailed to others thanking them for their service.
ArcolaKarime Esquivel-Lira and Wyatt Mayhall were named the October Rotary Seniors of the Month.
BismarckThe Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin FFA dairy foods team for placed third at the section contest.
PaxtonThe Paxton-Buckley-Loda Panthers youth football team won the Central Illinois Football League seniors (seventh-eighth grade) championship with a 25-24 victory over Gibson City in the Super Bowl.
RantoulJ.W. Eater’s speech team held an internal competition last weekend.
ParisCountry music artist Mitch Rossell will perform at the Paris Center of Fine Arts today.
Piper CityThe Piper City Library will be holding its annual Family Reading Night on Thursday. Participants can wear pajamas and bring a favorite book to be read. RSVP by Monday.
Cissna ParkThe Cissna Park FFA is holding an online auction to raise money for its scholarship fund.
Villa GroveVilla Grove schools honored veterans with assemblies on Thursday.
BementBement Public Library is hosting its “Family Reading Night at the Library” on Thursday.