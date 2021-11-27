Talk of the Towns, Nov. 27, 2021
News and notes from around our area, courtesy contributor Nora Maberry-Daniels. Have something to report? Email her at noraemaberry@gmail.com.
ArthurAndrea Wierman, treasurer for ALAH athletic boosters, accepted a donation of $5,000 from Jason Yeakel of the ALAH Alumni Association. The alumni association’s annual golf outing, held on homecoming weekend for the past 26 years, benefits the program. The $5,000 was raised from outings held in 2020 and 2021.
TolonoUnity Education Association members worked to clean up their “Adopt a Highway” portion of U.S. 45.
RoyalThird-graders at Prairieview Ogden North had a Thanksgiving parade STEM challenge. Each group created something to hold the balloon and then paraded around school.
OgdenKindergarten students at Prairieview-Ogden, having learned the entire alphabet, celebrated by wearing letter vests and creating an alphabet train and walking through school to show other classes.
St. JosephThe Willowdale Winter Wonderland light display will take place Dec. 3-31.
WatsekaMain Street Gifts is the Watseka Chamber of Commerce November Business of the Month.
MahometKingdom Lawn and Lighting donated Christmas lights to the Mahomet Area Youth Club.
SavoySavoy United Methodist Church is holding a Happy Birthday Jesus party on Dec. 10 (6-8 p.m.).
TuscolaOn Wednesday, Tuscola Christmastown will hold a Santa Shop event the community building. Walk0ins are welcome from 7-8 p.m.
HomerThe Christmas in Homer Cookie Walk will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Village Hall on Dec. 4.
GeorgetownA senior citizen holiday luncheon will be held Dec. 10 at Georgetown-Ridge Farm High School’s cafeteria. RSVP by Tuesday to 217-662-6716.
PotomacPotomac Grade School’s kindergarten class has the most collections early on in the school’s food drive, which goes through Dec. 13.
ArcolaThe Illinois Department of Public Health will be hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic 4-8 p.m. Wednesday in the Arcola school cafeteria.
BismarckBrody Myers was named fifth-grade student of the week at Bismarck Henning Junior High School. He participates in class, asks questions and helps his peers when he sees them struggling.
PaxtonPaxton Park District is holding a Breakfast with Santa event on Dec. 11 at the Paxton Civic Center.
RantoulEater Junior High held a food drive to benefit Community Services Center of Northern Champaign County.
ParisChristmas in Paris kicks off Saturday with events ranging from breakfast with Santa to a lighted parade.
Villa GroveSTEM students were challenged to build a platform on pillars made of construction paper that was required to hold 35 pounds.
Cissna ParkThe Cissna Park FFA helped load more than 1,300 boxes for Operation Christmas Child.
DanvilleAuthor and producer Scott Lax will host a lecture on screenwriting via Zoom on Dec. 9.
BementBement Fire Protection District and the Cerro Gordo Fire protection district participated in extrication training in Mount Zion.
GiffordGifford kindergarten and seventh-grade students read about the history of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade — then made their own balloon floats.
HoopestonThere will be a cookies-and-cocoa family friendly scavenger hunt at the Lorraine Theatre at 5 p.m. Wednesday. There is a $1 entry fee for adults.
SidneyThe Sidney Hometown Christmas event will take place 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 4. There will be carriage rides, a parade and a community tree-lighting.
ThomasboroMore than 500 people attended the Thomasboro Volunteer Fire Department pancake
breakfast earlier this month.