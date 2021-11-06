Talk of the Towns, Nov. 6, 2021
News and notes from around our area, courtesy contributor Nora Maberry-Daniels. Have something to report? Email her at noraemaberry@gmail.com.
RoyalPrairieview-Ogden kindergarten and first-grade classes welcomed members of Sigma Alpha at the University of Illinois, who taught them about the life cycle of a pumpkin.
TolonoVocal Rush is hosting its fall showcase at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. today at Polly Anderson Auditorium. Tickets are $10 at the door.
FlatvillePrairieview-Ogden Junior High’s October Students of the Month: Allison Ochs and Coys Hayes.
St. JosephSt. Joseph Grade School has canceled its annual kindergarten, first-grade and third-grade holiday programs due to COVID-19 restrictions. Principal Michelle Wagner said music teachers will work with students to provide a positive experience in lieu of the program. “This was a difficult decision for us to make,” she said.
MahometAlyssa White was named October’s Kolby Jackson Country Financial Mahomet-Seymour Staff Member of the Month. A first-grade teacher at Middletown Prairie Elementary, she won $250 to use in her classroom.
SavoyFirefighters completing probation and becoming sworn members of the Savoy Fire Department include: Patrick Brand, Wynn Burroughs, Alec Campbell, Keith Shields, Jordan Stern, Karah Sullivan and Arthur Vannote. Those completing the Engineer in Training program include: Cody Fetzner, Carson Lewis, Jacob Luffman, Joshua Reeves, Alex Tran and Philip Wachter.
TuscolaAt the National FFA convention in Indianapolis, former Tuscola FFA member Morgan Jones received her American degree.
HomerCommunity members can help put together a 500-piece puzzle at Homer Community Library.
WestvilleWestville third-graders visited Hardy’s Reindeer Ranch.
PotomacPotomac Grade School Pre-K recently learned about the life cycle of a pumpkin. Students were then given mini pumpkins and catapults.
ChampaignChampaign West Rotary members picked up trash along Springfield Avenue.
BismarckGriffin Daulton is the Bismarck-Henning Junior High’s fifth-grade student of the week.
OgdenMayor Gabe Clements appointed Ben Smith to the village board. Smith, who grew up in Sidney and moved to Ogden in 2016, is a volunteer firefighter.
RantoulSigma Alpha sorority at the UI visited students at Northview Elementary School to share a lesson about pumpkins.
ParisThe Paris High School Family and Consumer Science Club have sponsored “Be the ‘I’ in Kind” banners around the school.
PhiloPhilo Exchange Bank participated in the St. Joseph Trunk or Treat event held to raise money for the St. Joseph Community Splash Pad, passing out candy to more than 300 kids.
Cissna ParkCissna Park FFA had four new members receive their American degree: Rudy King, Payton Kaeb, Elisabeth Hovel and William Petry.
ArthurArthur Public Library will host Al Froman for a stained glass demonstration at 1 p.m. today.
BementThe village held a fall festival with a costume contest.
ArcolaThursday’s 1:30 p.m. Veterans Day parade will be followed by a reception at the high school.
Villa GroveThe Blue Devils participated in the Junior High Band Festival, whichl featured schools from Arcola, Arthur, Atwood-Hammond, Heritage, Lovington and Tuscola.
DanvilleDanville Area Community College chemistry Professor Amy Nicely was joined by her husband Brian, dean Kathy Sturgeon and VP of Academic Affairs Penny McConnell as she received tenure.
BroadlandsAbigayle Young is Heritage High’s Senior of the Week.
GiffordFourth- and fifth-grade students at Gifford Grade School participated in outdoor classes this week.