Talk of the Towns, Oct. 16, 2021
News and notes from around our area, courtesy contributor Nora Maberry-Daniels. Have something to report? Email her at noraemaberry@gmail.com.
Fithian
Fithian Women’s Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Fithian Methodist Church.
Tolono
Olivia Shike of Unity’s Future Farmers of America organization was named a top-three finalist in the National FFA Agriscience Fair. For her project, Shike examined the effect of trace mineral injections on the conception rates of cows. In addition to a 14-page research paper, she created a display that will be featured at the National FFA Convention.
Flatville
Prairieview-Ogden sixth-graders took a field trip to Homer Lake to complete their “Hatchet” unit. They learned survival skills that could have helped the main character in the book when he was stranded, including how to use a compass correctly, build a shelter and make fire from flint and steel.
St. Joseph
Mayor Tami Fruhling-Voges said she will hold the annual Halloween parade at 10 a.m. on Oct. 30. Participants should meet at the village hall. After the parade, Fruhling-Voges will read a non-scary Halloween story and participants will be served a snack.
Watseka
The Watseka Park District Afterschool celebrated National “Coffee with a Cop” day. Watseka police Officer John Lee Hall visited and answered questions.
Mahomet
The Mahomet Area Youth Club threw a Mad Hatter tea party on Wednesday (10/6), complete with a viewing of the original film. Students learned what the tag 10/6 stood for, and the history behind the phrase “mad as a hatter.”
Rantoul
Rantoul City Schools has been awarded Nita M. Lowey 21st Century Community Learning Centers Program Award for Northview, Eastlawn and Pleasant Acres. The funds will go toward the ExPLORES after-school program.
Buckley
The village’s trick-or-treat hours are 4-7 p.m. Oct. 30.
Paris
On Oct. 28, the Paris High School After Prom Committee is holding a Halloween Family Fun Haunted Trail with hayrides, games and baked goods. The cost is $5 per person at the Paris High School circle drive.
Piper City
The village’s trick-or-treat hours are 4-7 p.m. Oct. 31.
Tuscola
East Prairie’s September Students of the Month include fifth-grader Isabella Willmore, sixth-grader Samantha Walker, seventh-grader Ava Whitson and eighth-grader Claire Leonard. Criteria include academic performance, character, behavior, effort, social relationships, and attendance.
Cissna Park
Cissna Park High’s FFA organization placed 16th at the State Land Use contest.
Arthur
Knights in Action — students from ALAH — picked up trash around the high school and along Illinois 133.
Bement
Senior Coffee Hour met Oct. 12 at Bement Library to play cards. The group meets from 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays.
Catlin
Salt Fork Principal Darin Chambliss served as guest speaker at the Catlin Library Coffee Talk series.
Arcola
Arcola Sunrise Rotary heard a presentation from the Illini Prairie CEO Program.
Westville
A ceremony was held to honor coach Eli Williams Jr., who passed away in June. Williams coached in the community for more than 40 years.
Villa Grove
Villa Grove State Bank donated eight bicyles for Red Ribbon Week. Students up to eighth grade will be entered in drawing to win a bike.
Gibson City
Gibson City Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Fright Night event Oct. 26. Costume judging will take place at 6 p.m. as well as trick-or-treating at local stores
Broadlands
Students who help publish Heritage High’s yearbook and newspaper will hold a Haunted House on Oct. 23 (8-10:30 p.m.). The cost is $5 per person.
Champaign
Ryan Reid, director of sports pperations at Rantoul Family Sports Complex, visited the Rotary Club of Champaign and discussed how the new facility can boost sports tourism in the county.
Paxton
Kindergarten students at Clara Peterson enjoyed a visit by Denny Kingren from the Paxton Fire Department.
Fisher
Fisher Grade School Partners in Education group is collecting new or gently used school-appropriate Halloween costumes for children in need at the school. The costumes are given to students so they can participate in the Halloween Fashion Show. Costumes can be dropped off in the grade school vestibule.
Gifford
Gifford Grade School’s student council will honor veterans on Nov. 11. Veterans should call the school at 217-568-7733 to reserve a military gift bag, which will be handed out during a drive-up event.
Savoy
J. Fred Giertz, professor emeritus in the Department of Economics at the University of Illinois, spoke to Savoy Rotary Club. Among the topics: the state of the U.S. economy and where it may be headed.