Talk of the Towns, Oct. 2, 2021
News and notes from around our area, courtesy contributor Nora Maberry-Daniels. Have something to report? Email her at noraemaberry@gmail.com.
St. Joseph
When discussing why people should move to St. Joseph, former Mayor BJ Hackler harped on schools, strong community ties and parks.
Plans are underway to honor Hackler at the Woodard Sports Complex with a splash pad bearing his name.
A committee chaired by Julie Hendrickson is starting plans to fundraise for the project. “I want the community to take ownership of this,” she said.
Hendrickson said Catlin has a splash pad that was funded through donations. The cost for a splash pad and installation: $100,000.
Hendrickson said she would like to see residents volunteer to install the splash pad and the concrete needed, much like they did when the playground at the sports complex was installed.
“He was always looking for ways to grow the community and do things for the children in town, it’s the perfect way to honor him,” said Hendrickson. “He was very instrumental in getting the Woodards to donate the land for that park.”
Hendrickson said the goal is for the fundraising to be completed by fall 2022 with the project completed by spring 2023. Donations can be dropped off at village hall with the subject line “splash pad.”
Ogden
Residents are discussing the creation of a farmer’s market in the spring.
Flatville
Prairieview-Ogden Junior High’s first student of the month award winners for 2021-22: Kodey McKinney and Vance McComas.
Homer
Heritage Elementary School is getting a landscaping makeover this week. Country Arbors of Urbana is working to transform the front, west and Memorial Garden sections of the school exterior.
Mahomet
Mahomet Police Department issued a reminder regarding school traffic: school zone limits are 20 mph, U-turns are not allowed and no cell phone usage.
Rantoul
Students at J.W. Eater Junior High decorated pumpkins during their social emotional learning time.
Fithian
Oakwood High’s senior class won first place for their Movin and Groovin float during homecoming week.
Paris
Country music artist Mitch Rossell will perform at the Paris Center of Fine Arts on Nov. 13.
Sidney
A birthday card shower is on tap for longtime Sidney resident Jack Picklesimer, who turns 91 on Sunday. Send cards to:
Jack Picklesimer
3108 B Chatham Dr
Urbana, IL 61802
Tuscola
Students in Tuscola High’s physics class used the school’s new collaboration room to test the effects of gravity on velocity and acceleration.
Cissna Park
Cissna Park High’s Future Farmers of American members donated 16,252 items to the Cissna Park Area Food Pantry and the Watseka Area Food pantry.
Arthur
Rotary International District 6490 Governor Heather Stoa provided the program at Arthur Rotary Club’s meeting on Sept. 9. Pictured left to right: Michael Step, assistant district governor; Stoa; and Jill Bunker, Arthur Rotary president.
Bement
In cooperation with the Illinois Department of Public Health, the village’s library is hosting vaccination clinics on Tuesday and Oct. 26 (3:30-6:30 p.m.). Walk-ins are welcome, but registration would help ensure the library has enough vaccine on hand. Email bementpubliclibrarydirector@gmail.com or phone the library at 217-678-7101 for information.
Catlin
Catlin Public Library’s used book sale continues through Oct. 16.
Arcola
Arcola Rotary Club attended the District 6490 annual conference. Michael and Laura Robey accepted the Rotary Citation Award for the club.
Westville
More than 40 students turned out for Beginning Band Camp at Giacoma Elementary School.
Villa Grove
The Blue Devil mascot from Villa Grove has been named Grover after voting as held during homecoming week.
Danville
Students who received the Gene Haas Foundation scholarships in manufacturing engineering technology were honored. Pictured left to right: Caden Brant, Ashlee LaGrand, Lorenz Tiu, Brandon Steinsdoerfer and instructor Todd Flessner. Not pictured: Isaiah Debban and Wayne Dunavan.
Broadlands
Heritage High’s marching band is debuting a new sousaphone, purchased with donations by classmates in memory of band alum Jeff Ryan (Class of 1997).
Tilton
Tilton Oktoberfest event will take place this weekend with a town rummage sale, kids games, costume contests, parades and fireworks.
Potomac
Students in second grade at Potomac Grade School made a human bar graph to kick off their measurements and data unit.
Fisher
Fisher High’s student council’s fundraising idea includes a flock of 30 orange and black flamingos that they’ll use to decorate yards. For a $20 donation, students will release the flock at night and pick them up after two days. To order, email Robert.lindsay@fisherk12.org.
Gifford
The Champaign County Farm Bureau Foundation visited Gifford Grade School for a pollination discussion. Students even got to taste honey.
Bismarck
The environmental science class at BHRA High went fishing to round out its aquaculture unit.