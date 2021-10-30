Talk of the Towns, Oct. 30, 2021
News and notes from around our area, courtesy contributor Nora Maberry-Daniels. Have something to report? Email her at noraemaberry@gmail.com.
Royal
Little Miss Champaign County Madison Huls passed out lunches to farmers in Royal on Oct. 23.
Tolono
Unity High School’s Future Farmers of America ag sales team won the Section 17 contest. Students met with potential clients and sold dewormers and insecticides for horses and cattle. Individually, Phillip Hartke placed first, Cameran Hansen second, Hunter Shike third and Malia Fairbanks sixth.
Flatville
Students from Prairieview-Ogden Junior High celebrated good grades and behavior at Hardy’s Reindeer Ranch in Rantoul.
St. Joseph
The St. Joseph-Ogden alumni banquet will be Nov. 13 at the Royal Community Building, where the classes of 1970, 1971, 1960 and 1961 will be honored.
Watseka
The Watseka Park District’s afterschool program recently celebrated “Sourest Day” where students tried sour foods.
Mahomet
Mahomet Lions Club recently welcomed new members Angela Barden, Jeaneen and Randy Bingner, Flynn McComick and Dan Waldinger.
Savoy
Champaign County Farm Bureau Manager Brad Uken spoke to the Savoy Rotary Club about the state of agriculture.
Tuscola
The Tuscola Moose Lodge held a Halloween party on Oct. 23.
Homer
The Homer Activities Committee will hold its Christmas in Homer event on Dec. 4 at the village hall.
Westville
Students at Judith Giacoma Elementary made STEM brooms to go with their lesson on the book “Room on the Broom.”
Potomac
Armstrong-Potomac archery will have informational meetings on Nov. 2, 3 and 4 at 7989 U.S. 136 in Potomac. The club is for students in grades 4 to 12 at Armstrong Grade School, Gifford Grade School, Potomac Grade School or Armstrong-Potomac High School.
Champaign
Sean Manuel was awarded the Firefighter of the Year by the Champaign Exchange Club. Manuel was the coordinator for a fundraising effort that raised over $20,000 for the family of a Champaign firefighter stricken by cancer.
Bismarck
Bismarck-Henning Key Club members volunteered at the Kiwanis Club Pancake Breakfast.
Ogden
The village held a movie in the park — Disney’s “Hocus Pocus” — as well as a costume contest last Saturday.
Rantoul
Rantoul Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for: Educator of the Year, New Business of the Year, Minority Business Award, Mary Remmers Volunteer of the Year, Citizen of the Year, Business of the Year and Young Professional of the Year.
Paris
The Edgar County Community Foundation donated more than $900 to Paris High School.
Sidney
Sidney Lions are selling tickets for their Christmas Cash and New Year’s Dash Raffle. Tickets are $10 apiece and can be purchased from any Lions member or at Casey’s in Sidney from 8-10 a.m. Saturday.
Cissna Park
Cissna Park FFA member Morgan Sinn was elected Section 10 reporter for the 2021-22 school year.
Arthur
The Great Pumpkin Patch is open for the final days of its season this weekend. The corn maze and U-pick patch may be open depending on weather conditions.
Bement
On Saturday, Bement Public Library will hold a Mel Brooks filmfest starting at 9 p.m.
Arcola
Arcola Sunrise Rotary took a tour of Graber Building Supply.
Villa Grove
Tom Lillard was appointed to the Villa Grove school board.
Danville
Danville Public Library is celebrating Halloween with themed dress-up days.
Broadlands
Students from Heritage High attended the future teacher conference at Illinois State University.
Gifford
Gifford Grade School student council helped out at Reading Night.