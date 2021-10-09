News and notes from around our area, courtesy contributor Nora Maberry-Daniels. Have something to report? Email her at noraemaberry@gmail.com.
Fithian
Oakwood High School Spanish teacher, Pamela Yergler was presented a check from the Illinois Retired Teachers Foundation to purchase materials for her classes. It was awarded based on a grant that she had written.
Tolono
Tolono Mason Lodge held a pancake breakfast to fund a new roof on its building.
Flatville
Prairieview-Ogden Junior High baseball team placed second in the state tournament. Pictured: (top row, left to right) Joe Immke, Vance McComas, Graham Ray, Garrett Loschen, Kaden Wedig, Parker Fitch, Coy Hayes, John Couture, Kodey McKinney, Lane McKinney, Jaxson Labounty and Greg Immke; (bottom row, left to right) Jansen Maury, Jameson Ehler, Alex Vaughn, Casen Goff, Jack Wear, Wyatt McKinney, Royce Loschen, Aiden Hundley, Lucas Waters and Dalton York.
St. Joseph
St. Joseph Grade School students participated in learning stations in conjunction with National Farm Health and Safety Week. Presentations brought safety awareness to second- through fourth-graders thanks to 25 volunteers and help from a dozen St. Joseph-Ogden High School Future Farmers of America members and their advisor, Amy Rademaker.
Watseka
Watseka Park District’s after-school program was visited by certified vet tech Melissa Brawner Meredith, foster kittens, a puppy and a snake.
Mahomet
Tara Allen from Greener Goods Mahomet visited the Mahomet Area Youth Club and told students about her business and how they can become more conscious consumers.
Rantoul
Rantoul Knights of Columbus Council 4450 held its annual Tootsie Roll Drive last month, proceeds going to local organizations helping individuals with special needs. In the past, these have included Developmental Services Center in Rantoul, Camp New Hope in Mattoon and Special Olympics.
Oakwood
The Oakwood Grade School PTO’s trunk or treat event is Oct. 30.
Paris
Teacher Anna Shupe was presented with an Illinois Agricultural Education Teacher Grant.
Sidney
The village is discussing hiring a maintenance employee.
Tuscola
The Douglas County Health Department is holding a drive-thru flu shot clinic on Oct. 12 (2-4 p.m. at the Tuscola Methodist Church).
Cissna Park
Members of Cissna Park High’s FFA attended a Cubs-Cardinals game.
Arthur
Arthur Lions Club members Mark Krutsinger and Lion Darren Van Duyn received degrees from Lions University.
Bement
Bement Public Library recently hosted the 4-H STEAM after-school program.
Catlin
Catlin Fire Protection District was awarded $111,962 via a Federal Emergency Management Agency grant. The plan: purchasing all new extrication equipment.
Arcola
Arcola Sunrise Rotary president Laura Robey welcomed new members Sandra Saldivar and Jesus Garza.
Westville
The Westville High School Esports team won its opening match against Chrisman 3-0.
Villa Grove
Villa Grove schools honored its most recent students of the month.
Danville
Danville Area Community College hired Dr. Carl Bridges as vice president of academic affairs.
Broadlands
Kolton Junglas was selected senior of the week at Heritage High School. Junglas would like to enlist in the U.S. Air Force after high school and serve as a pilot.
Tilton
The community center is getting a new floor installed this week.
Potomac
Potomac Grade School receptionist Sara Anderson and principal Candace Freeman volunteered to serve breakfast and lunch to students.
Fisher
Community fall garage sales are wrap up today.
Gifford
Gifford Grade School installed a new picnic table.
Bismarck
Joshua Pickett is Bismarck-Henning’s sixth-grade student of the week. He was selected due to his personality and can-do attitude.