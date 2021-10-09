Listen to this article

News and notes from around our area, courtesy contributor Nora Maberry-Daniels. Have something to report? Email her at noraemaberry@gmail.com.

10092021 1

Fithian

Oakwood High School Spanish teacher, Pamela Yergler was presented a check from the Illinois Retired Teachers Foundation to purchase materials for her classes. It was awarded based on a grant that she had written.

10092021 2

Tolono

Tolono Mason Lodge held a pancake breakfast to fund a new roof on its building.

10092021 3

Flatville

Prairieview-Ogden Junior High baseball team placed second in the state tournament. Pictured: (top row, left to right) Joe Immke, Vance McComas, Graham Ray, Garrett Loschen, Kaden Wedig, Parker Fitch, Coy Hayes, John Couture, Kodey McKinney, Lane McKinney, Jaxson Labounty and Greg Immke; (bottom row, left to right) Jansen Maury, Jameson Ehler, Alex Vaughn, Casen Goff, Jack Wear, Wyatt McKinney, Royce Loschen, Aiden Hundley, Lucas Waters and Dalton York.

10092021 4

St. Joseph

St. Joseph Grade School students participated in learning stations in conjunction with National Farm Health and Safety Week. Presentations brought safety awareness to second- through fourth-graders thanks to 25 volunteers and help from a dozen St. Joseph-Ogden High School Future Farmers of America members and their advisor, Amy Rademaker.

10092021 5

Watseka

Watseka Park District’s after-school program was visited by certified vet tech Melissa Brawner Meredith, foster kittens, a puppy and a snake.

10092021 6

Mahomet

Tara Allen from Greener Goods Mahomet visited the Mahomet Area Youth Club and told students about her business and how they can become more conscious consumers.

Rantoul
Left to right: Kevin Hedrick, Dale Farlow, Ryan Davis and John Graham

Rantoul

Rantoul Knights of Columbus Council 4450 held its annual Tootsie Roll Drive last month, proceeds going to local organizations helping individuals with special needs. In the past, these have included Developmental Services Center in Rantoul, Camp New Hope in Mattoon and Special Olympics.

Oakwood

The Oakwood Grade School PTO’s trunk or treat event is Oct. 30.

10092021 9

Paris

Teacher Anna Shupe was presented with an Illinois Agricultural Education Teacher Grant.

Sidney

The village is discussing hiring a maintenance employee.

Tuscola

The Douglas County Health Department is holding a drive-thru flu shot clinic on Oct. 12 (2-4 p.m. at the Tuscola Methodist Church).

10092021 12

Cissna Park

Members of Cissna Park High’s FFA attended a Cubs-Cardinals game.

10092021 13

Arthur

Arthur Lions Club members Mark Krutsinger and Lion Darren Van Duyn received degrees from Lions University.

10092021 14

Bement

Bement Public Library recently hosted the 4-H STEAM after-school program.

Catlin

Catlin Fire Protection District was awarded $111,962 via a Federal Emergency Management Agency grant. The plan: purchasing all new extrication equipment.

10092021 16

Arcola

Arcola Sunrise Rotary president Laura Robey welcomed new members Sandra Saldivar and Jesus Garza.

10092021 17

Westville

The Westville High School Esports team won its opening match against Chrisman 3-0.

10092021 18

Villa Grove

Villa Grove schools honored its most recent students of the month.

10092021 19

Danville

Danville Area Community College hired Dr. Carl Bridges as vice president of academic affairs.

10092021 20

Broadlands

Kolton Junglas was selected senior of the week at Heritage High School. Junglas would like to enlist in the U.S. Air Force after high school and serve as a pilot.

10092021 21

Tilton

The community center is getting a new floor installed this week.

10092021 22

Potomac

Potomac Grade School receptionist Sara Anderson and principal Candace Freeman volunteered to serve breakfast and lunch to students.

Fisher

Community fall garage sales are wrap up today.

10092021 23

Gifford

Gifford Grade School installed a new picnic table.

10092021 24

Bismarck

Joshua Pickett is Bismarck-Henning’s sixth-grade student of the week. He was selected due to his personality and can-do attitude.

