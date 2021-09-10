News and notes from around our area, courtesy contributor Nora Maberry-Daniels. Have something to report? Email her at noraemaberry@gmail.com.
Gibson City
Diana Harmon, left, and Karen Wright, both of Gibson Area Hospital Auxiliary, hold the quilt that will be raffled off to buy a Stryker mobility chair for the hospital. Chances on the quilt will be sold Saturday at Gibson City’s Harvest Fest. Wright said she made the quilt “for one of the kids I used to babysit for in Morris. He was supposed to get married, but with the COVID, they went to the justice of the peace. So I got another kit to make him one."
Catlin
Cub Scout Pack 221, which serves the areas covered by the Salt Fork school district, was recently re-chartered after being inactive for a few years. The pack, which has 15 members ages kindergarten through third grade, has been kept busy putting out flags, hiking, taking part in the Danville Labor Day parade and hosting a boat race and bike safety rodeo. Pack 221 also did community service by helping clean trays and pick up trash for the Catlin Lions Club at their annual fish bash.
Also: a village-wide rummage sale is on tap Saturday with address lists available at Catlin Public Library.
St. Joseph
The St. Joseph Fire Wife Tribe is selling raffle tickets — 6:45 -7:15 p.m. Tuesdays at the firehouse — to fund community events like Holly Jolly Kids Christmas. The drawing will be held Oct. 14. Also: community-wide garage sales are taking place through Saturday.
Ogden
Ogden Rose Library is hosting author Lorie Hetrick-Volenberg at 10 a.m. Saturday. Hetrick-Volenberg, who writes under the name Lena Lichenpold, is the author of “The Story of How the Lichen Grasshopper came to be.” Books will be available for purchase at the signing.
Flatville
Students Mackenzie Loschen and Kodey McKinney were teachers for a day in Allyson Bork’s Algebra class.
Westville
The Westville High School marching band participated in last Saturday’s halftime show during the Illinois-Texas San Antonion football game at Memorial Stadium.
Cisco
Firefighters donned vintage gear to participate in water ball hosted by the Deland Fire Protection District.
Bismarck
The Devilettes of Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin High School took part in the Hoopeston Sweetcorn Parade.
Danville
The Red Mask Players, a community theater group in Danville, are producing “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” at Kathryn Randolph Theater at 601 N. Vermillion. Shows will take place Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Sept. 17-19.
Watseka
The Watseka Park District after-school program did a mini unit on Andy Warhol and celebrated South Carolina Day by golfing.
Mahomet
The Mahomet Lions Club’s annual fundraising golf outing is Oct. 1 at Lake of the Woods..
Hoopeston
The Lorraine Foundation is producing “Taffetas: A Musical Journey through the Fabulous Fifties” on Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. at 324 E. Main Street.
Bement
The Bement Public library held a Children’s Storytime event.
Champaign
Area high school students and their parents can explore a variety of higher education options at the 2021 Regional College Fair on Sept. 15 at Parkland’s Dodds Athletic Center.
Arthur
The Arthur Lions Club inducted new member Tyler Bunker, sponsored by Jill Bunker.
Savoy
State Rep. Mike Marron spoke to the Savoy Rotary Club.
Villa Grove
Anatomy students at Villa Grove High School learned anatomical directions playing a "Find my Wound.”
Paris
Paris High School had 34 FFA members attend the Farm Progress Show in Decatur.
Broadlands
The Broadlands Community Festival is this weekend and features a performance by Nickel and Dimes.
Gifford
Students at Gifford Grade School worked on their sight words outside this week.
Paxton
Paxton Buckley Loda football player Tyler Smith visited kindergarten students last week.
Sidney
The Split Ends Hair Salon is celebrating 10 years of business.
Tolono
Jenna Zerrusen is selling hair bows as part of a fundraiser for the Unity High School dance team.