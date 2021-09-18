Listen to this article

News and notes from around our area, courtesy contributor Nora Maberry-Daniels. Have something to report? Email her at noraemaberry@gmail.com.

St. Joseph

Wagner Signs and Graphics is selling signs that honor former Mayor BJ Hackler, who died earlier this month. Alicia Maxey approached the Wagners about creating the signs. “It’s to honor a man who gave 36 years of his life to serving this community as mayor and 10 serving as trustee,” Wagner said.

Ogden

First-graders at Prairieview-Ogden South Elementary are learning about plant parts and their jobs.

Homer

The village board discussed a business district that would provide funds through a 1% sales tax on certain goods sold through local businesses. The village would use the additional tax revenue to address many of the infrastructure and maintenance needs the village has.

Mahomet

The Mahomet Area Youth Club started its after-school program, students participating in team building games, creating gratitude visuals and beginning a sewing project.

Rantoul

Sixth-grade students at J.W. Eater Junior High learned to play thunderdome in gym class.

Fithian

Oakwood High School said its annual Swap Day — where parents attend class for their students — was postponed until the spring.

Paris

Cargill donated school supplies to Paris High School.

Sidney

The Sidney Christian Church held a social hour at its turquoise table on Sept. 15.

Tuscola

Saturday’s 9/11 ceremony put on by T.K. Martin VFW Post 10009 commemorated Illinois service members who have died since the terrorist attack 200 years ago..

Cissna Park

On Wednesday, the Cissna Park FFA chapter — 65 strong — will host its annual New Member Night Canned Food Drive to benefit local pantries. Among items that will be accepted: canned goods, dry goods, paper products, personal hygiene supplies, monetary donations and drinks.

Arthur

The Arthur Rotary Club won the Community Service Award for District 6490 for its work with an electronic recycling event in May. Front row: Tanya Walker, Karen Good, Sarah Kitchen, Leroy Allison; back row: John Stewart, Mike Step, Jill Bunker, Julie Paddock, Rick Weger Dave Allen and Kevin Huffman.

Bement

The Bement Public Library will be hosting the Piatt County 4-H STEAM after-school program. Register by Sept. 23.

Catlin

Ryan Gill recently celebrated his 10-year anniversary with Catlin Bank.

Arcola

Olivia Gingerich and Mark Truex were named the August Rotary Seniors of the Month.

Westville

Kristen Rhinehart provided Illini masks to the high school band when it played during Band Day at the University of Illinois football game against Texas San Antonio.

Villa Grove

The Camargo Township District Library will be holding a cookie class with local pastry-maker Mary Enright on Oct. 17. Cost is $25.

Danville

Hubner Industries provided a tour of its facility to Danville Area Community College crop science students.

Broadlands

Senior of the Week at Heritage High School: Lily Ploense. Her college plans include using her bachelor’s degree to become a labor and delivery nurse.

Tilton

A Cruise our Town Tilton event is on tap Friday and Saturday.

Paxton

The Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce’s downtown Swine and Dine is Saturday.

Georgetown

Georgetown-Ridge Farm High School’s volleyball program held a “Block Out Cancer” event against Cissna Park on Tuesday.

Gifford

Gifford’s middle school softball team won an IESA regional championship.

Bismarck

The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin student council is seeking entries for the annual homecoming parade on Oct. 1 starting at Bismarck Park.

