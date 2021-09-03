News and notes from around our area, courtesy contributor Nora Maberry-Daniels. Have something to report? Email her at noraemaberry@gmail.com.
St. Joseph
At 8 p.m. Sunday, the St. Joseph Women’s Club will host a movie — “Wish Dragon” — at Woodard Park. Families should bring their own chairs or blankets and socially distance. Drinks and snacks are available for purchase.
Ogden
Prairieview-Ogden sixth-graders held the Potato Olympics. They started off by naming their potatoes and joining a team. Each team then came up with a country name, flag and anthem. Then they had to weigh in and be measured. Each athlete also wrote a biography in Language Arts. Finally, they got to compete in five different events and a team was selected as gold medalists.
Royal
Prairieview-Ogden hired Joe Immke as an assistant baseball coach.
Homer
The stream at the Natural Playscape is currently out of order as Champaign County Forest Preserve maintenance staff tends to the problem.
Watseka
The Watseka Park District’s after-school program celebrated “National Beach Day” by creating sand art.
Mahomet
Ryder Neahring has read 300 books in the Mahomet Public Library’s “1000 Books Before Kindergarten” program.
Rantoul
Rantoul High’s greenhouse received a delivery of poinsettias for its December sale. Horticulture classes will be selling four different varieties of poinsettias including white, red, pink, and a multi-colored option.
Fithian
Oakwood High’s annual Swap Day — where parents attend classes in place of their students — will take place Sept. 22. It was started by former Principal Glenn Keever in 1977.
Paris
Sail On: The Beach Boys Tribute will perform at the Paris Center for the Arts on Sept. 23.
Sidney
Negangard Pumpkin Patch will open on Sept. 25.
Tuscola
The Tuscola FFA met Gov. J.B. Pritzker at the Farm Progress Show in Decatur.
Cissna Park
The Cissna Park FFA has been named a National 3 Star Chapter. This is the highest award that a chapter can receive and only 350 out of 8,000 chapters receive this honor.
Arthur
Arthur High School has announced its journalism editors for the 2021-22 school year: Josie Hale and Kaylee Schrock are the editors of The Knightly News.
Bement
Bement's Anna Quick will host a Saturday "Children's Story Time" at the library at 10 a.m. Saturday. Children of all ages are welcome. After the reading, the library will show a film and serve popcorn.
Catlin
Work continues on the new Catlin Bank. Meanwhile, the bank has placed a temporary ATM on the corner of Sandusky and Vermilion.
Arcola
The Arcola Sunrise Rotary welcomed Rep. Brad Halbrook to its meeting Sept. 2.
Westville
The grand marshal of the Westville Labor Day parade is Shawn Bennett, a longtime member of the Westville school board and a retired postmaster. The honorary marshal is Michelle Schaumburg, assistant principal at Westville High who has worked countless hours with the youth of our community.
Camargo
Victory Church Outreach Ministry has been delivering Panera Bread bagels to the area schools in including Tuscola, Heritage, Villa Grove, Oakland, Shiloh, Atwood and Arcola.
Danville
The Sunrise Rotary presented Crosspoint at the Y, a women’s shelter, with backpacks. The rotary donated 20 backpacks with school supplies, hand sanitizer and a toy. They also donated shoes, socks and underwear.
Broadlands
The annual Broadlands Festival on Sept. 11 will include vendors, live music, inflatables, kids games and a parade.
Tilton
The village will be having its Labor day golf cart and side-by-sides parade on Sunday, starting at Thomas Park at 1 p.m.
Paxton
WPXN Radio’s Dan Daugherity and Joel Cluver were inducted into the 2021 Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame at last weekend’s banquet at Redbird Arena in Normal.
Georgetown
The Vermilion County Conservation District will be hosting a free Wool Dyeing Demonstration on Sept. 18 at the Pioneer Homestead Cabin at Forest Glen Forest Preserve.
Gifford
Gifford State Bank is hosting its annual covered bridge bus trip to Bridgeton, Ind. on Oct. 14 (call 217-568-7311 to sign up).
Bismarck
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin students at the Farm Progress show took a photo with Illinois State Police’s Tracy Lillard (Trooper Tracy).