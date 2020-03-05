URBANA — The 13th annual Disability Resource Expo is set for March 28 at The Vineyard Church of Central Illinois, and it will include some new special presentations in addition to exhibitors, entertainment and activities for kids.
The expo is open to all, and admission is free. The theme of this year’s expo is “movers and shakers” to highlight local advocates with different types of disabilities.
“The expo planning committee hopes highlighting these individuals and their achievements will inspire those who attend and show them that they, too, are capable of doing anything they set their minds to,” said Barb Bresner, expo coordinator.
There will be more than 100 exhibitors. Some of the new special presentations will focus on personalized grants to assist with independence and understanding care options.
The church is accessible to those with disabilities, and adaptive devices such as wheelchairs, walkers and scooters will be available. Exhibitors will include written materials in such forms as large print, Braille and flash drives.