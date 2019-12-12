URBANA — It started off with a bid for a $100 prize for the best neighborhood Christmas lights by Illinois Power in 1963.
After Grant Place in Urbana won the prize, neighbors decided to make it a yearly tradition because it was so much fun.
“That ignited something pretty big that’s lasted 56 years,” longtime resident Charlie Halpin said.
Growing up, Halpin and his sister would have to stop traffic just so their parents could leave the driveway to go to the store.
Year by year, things became more intricate. They would have a yearly lighting ceremony, when they would light up their yards and the plastic candlesticks near the street.
For decades, hundreds have flocked to the street known as Candlestick Lane to see the lighting ceremony, which will take place at 6 p.m. Saturday.
“Things got a little competitive in a friendly way,” Halpin said. “It would just snowball. You can blame, maybe, eggnog on some of that.”
Over the years, Halpin thought the tradition might fizzle out, especially when a few parents of college students bought houses on their street for their children to live in while they were at Illinois. But even those residents wanted to get in on the action.
But go to Candlestick Lane starting Saturday, and you’ll see that’s not the case, with yards filled with decorations, lights and one candlestick in front of every house.