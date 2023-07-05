CHAMPAIGN — It was a long, hot Independence Day of performing, but the 11th Hour Band was all smiles being cheered on through the entire route of the Champaign County Freedom Celebration parade.
Even playing on a moving trailer didn’t create too much of a challenge for the local cover band that plays a variety of rock, blues, country and pop hits, which was booked for a double feature on July 4.
“We all figured out this year to sit as much as possible, except Johnny,” said vocalist Joy Vaughn. “I thought he was going to fall into my lap.”
She’s talking about guitarist and frontman Johnny Matteson, also known as “Crazy Johnny.” He came patriotically dressed for Tuesday’s parade, sporting a full American flag onesie and oversized hat.
Matteson got the band together — one of the many he has formed since he started performing in 1967.
Other groups have gone by The Crazy Johnny Band under his leadership, but the current group decided to change it up when it formed in 2021.
“I just thought 11th Hour sounds awesome,” Matteson said.
Vaughn said it could also be a reference to the late hours of their shows — their second one of the day on campus was Tuesday evening — or the fact that many members came from other bands.
“It sort of feels like a superband in some ways,” Vaughn said. “We all came together to get to play with Johnny.”
The trailer was loaded up for the parade with all the equipment required for the six-piece band, made up of Matteson, Vaughn, Tom Cortese (also sporting an American flag top hat) on keyboards, Dodi Rambole on bass, Eric Powell on guitar and vocals, and Ben Arthur on drums.
Each member has a unique history with music before playing together.
Powell joined 11th Hour after only playing at church. Cortese joined his first band when a guitarist friend needed a ride to rehearsals. Rambole learned a new instrument when an earlier band downsized and no longer wanted a keyboard player.
“You can’t kick the bass player out,” Rambole said.
Setlists feature hits from across the years, from Pat Benatar’s smash 1980 single “Hit Me With Your Best Shot” to Elle King’s 2014 hit “Ex’s & Oh’s.”
This is the second year 11th Hour performed in the parade and evening festivities at the Champaign County Freedom Celebration.
Tuesday night’s show was a larger event than many of the ones the group plays at area bars and restaurants (they’ll rock Buford’s Pub in Sadorus on Sunday), but they’ve performed at similar events (like June’s Newman Freedom Festival) as well as private shows for weddings and parties.
“We love playing anywhere, really and truly,” Vaughn said.