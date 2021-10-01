TOLONO — A movie, helicopter rides and fireworks are planned for the Tolono Fall Fun Days.
The weekend kicks off with a movie at 7 p.m. today in the township hall across from the bank. Voting for which movie will be shown is ongoing online with the choices between “Sonic the Hedgehog,” “The Addams Family” and “The Secret Life of Pets 2.” Monical’s Pizza is donating food that will be delivered about 6:45 p.m.
On Saturday, an Alzheimer’s walk with staff from Arbor Rose is set for 9 a.m. at East Side Park. That park will also be the location of helicopter rides that start at noon.
Most of Saturday’s other events will be held at West Side Park, including:
- A fun run at 8 a.m. at the scout cabin.
- Food and flea market vendors starting at 9 a.m.
- Inflatables starting at 11 a.m.
- Music from 3 to 5 p.m., including include Lucas Rund and Kenzie Dodds, accompanied by Tom Cortese.
- Sean Talbott Catering will provide a Beer Belly Barbecue for $10.
- The Boy Scouts will retire the flag at dusk, followed by fireworks, weather permitting.