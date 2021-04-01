Top of the Morning, April 1, 2021
The Easter Bunny business is hoppin’ again after a year on the shelf. That’ll be evident this weekend thanks to good weather and creative approaches.
At The Waterford at Bridle Brook in Mahomet, activities director Caitlin Brauer (above) will be in costume for Saturday’s socially-distanced egg hunt and photo opportunity.
“I can’t wait to see smiling faces,” she said.
Kids filled up the 40 slots (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.) in a jiffy at Waterford, which hatched the idea as a way to reward its 62 residents. Many of them plan to watch the masked festivities from outside their apartments.
“For them to see the kids and their families again will be nice,” Community Relations Director Ashlie Collins said. “It’s been a pretty gloomy year.”
Email photos of your Easter activities
to news-gazette.com.