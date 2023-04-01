Terry Badger III is remembered for his fun-loving spirit and the positivity he brought to his family, friends and teammates.
After the 13-year-old from Covington, Ind., took his life on March 6, teams from around central Illinois are joining together to raise awareness for bullying on April 3.
“There was never a time that you could see Terry and he wasn’t smiling,” said Tony Tiernan, who runs the Danville Fury baseball club that Badger once played for.
“Baseball was by far his biggest love, but he was a really good athlete all together. He loved to go hunting and fishing with Dad and Grandpa, I know that that was huge in their lives. He was just a really good kid and when it came to sports, he worked so hard to be as good as he was.”
Among those participating are baseball teams Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin and Oakwood, who will take the ‘4TB3’ initiative a step further than most when they take the field clad in special ‘Hitting Dingers’ jerseys that are a nod to Badger’s love of hitting home runs.
Badger will be honored before Monday’s game as well.
“I can’t thank (Oakwood coach Ryan McFarland and BHRA coach Mark Dodd) enough for allowing us to do this,” Tiernan said. “Hopefully, maybe next year we can continue to do the same thing with more teams and things like that and really just try to help save another kid from taking those unnecessary steps that Terry felt he had to do to get away from that.”