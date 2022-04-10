Top of the Morning, April 10, 2022
The American flag waving above his Green Street business doesn’t have much competition on Campustown these days.
“I see a lot of flagpoles,” said Ron Runion, owner of Ron’s Campus Locksmith Shop, “but not a lot of flags.”
Runion’s family-run business is April’s recipient of Champaign American Legion Post 24’s monthly award for proper display of the flag. The plaque means the world to the 80-year-old U.S. Army veteran who still is active with Champaign Amvets Post 3.
“We’re very proud to be selected,” he said, adding that he’ll keep Old Glory in immaculate shape “until I can’t get up on that pole anymore.”
Much has changed since he opened in 1967.
“We’re the only mom-and-pop shop left,” he said. “As big money rolls into campus, it’s hard for the little businesses to survive. If we didn’t own this corner, it’d probably be a high-rise by now.”
Do you know of a business to nominate for Post 24’s monthly flag recognition? Reach out to Chuck Zelinsky by email at mrchuckz@comcast.net.