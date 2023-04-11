Following the bouncing basketball ...
- Forced to adjust in part because of college basketball’s portal pandemonium, the Kiwanis Club of Champaign-Urbana will once again go with a tip-off event instead of a postseason banquet.
Last year, the club canceled its nearly 100-year April staple because of uncertainly around player attendance. It went with an August event that previewed the 2022-’23 season at a time when Brad Underwood had a better feel for his roster makeup.
A date has yet to be set, but it will take place in late August. For ticket information, email John Thies at jthies@webberthies.com.
Popular former Illini Roger Powell Jr. will be introduced as Valparaiso’s new coach at 10 a.m. Wednesday. A starter on the Illini’s most recent Final Four team (2005), Powell’s promotion comes after 12 seasons as an assistant coach at Valpo, Vanderbilt and Gonzaga. “The excitement of the fan base has been through the roof,” Valpo assistant athletic director Brandon Vickrey
- said.
Powell tweeted a picture of seven bobbleheads — the starters on Bruce Weber’s ‘05 Illini as well as Homer and Bryce Drew — saying “time to pack my guys up and take them to Valpo with me!”
At Joliet West, where Powell was a News-Gazette All-Stater, “we are excited to see a Joliet kid become a head men’s basketball coach,” AD Stephen Millsaps said. “The Powell family has been a major part of JTHS history and a staple in the Joliet community.”