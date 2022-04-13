Top of the Morning, April 13, 2022
Following the lead of Danville’s spectacular Rotary Memorial Way — where a 4-mile stretch of Vermilion Street is lined with thousands of U.S. flags each Memorial Day weekend — Rantoul’s Exchange Club will pay tribute to its community’s veterans this May, too.
Modeled after Danville Rotary Club’s annual project, the service club will plant flags off Veterans Parkway across from the Rantoul Business Center. Included in the first Memorial Day Flag Garden: an ode to Rantoul High grad Caleb Gossett (Class of 2016), currently serving in Iraq.
“This is a way to say how proud we are and how much we appreciate his service and everyone else’s,” said Janet Brotherton, Caleb’s grandmother and past Exchange Club president.
Flags ($5) will go in the ground the Thursday leading up to Memorial Day. Call 217-893-0703 or visit the club’s Facebook page to take part.
Proceeds will help the club fund its annual scholarships given to two Rantoul High seniors. “Hopefully this is just the start and this will go on and on and on,” Brotherton said. “We think this project is a positive for this community, especially with us being home to a former military base.”
In Danville, proceeds support the Vermilion County War Museum, the VA and Rotary’s many community projects. Visit RotaryFlag.com to get started.