Top of the Morning, April 14, 2022
A day after Major League Baseball celebrates Jackie Robinson, Little Leaguers from Champaign’s Douglass Park neighborhood will do the same.
On Saturday, McFarland Field will host Jackie Robinson Day for about 140 First String players and their families — and anyone else who’d like to come cheer on the kids. The lineup includes a visit by Urbana High’s baseball team (11 a.m.), a scrimmage (1 p.m.), good food (best concessions stand in C-U) and plenty of entertainment (including walkup music for each batter courtesy DJ Slim).
On Wednesday night, First String players met at Don Moyer Boys & Girls Club to continue to work on an RC car being built to honor Robinson. The sweet ride will be unveiled at noon Saturday.
On Friday, MLB will honor the 75th anniversary of Robinson breaking the color barrier.
Longtime community volunteer Shawn Green, in his first year as First String commissioner, will make sure to share Robinson’s story a day later.
“A lot of these kids don’t know who Jackie Robinson was and what those players went through,” he said. “They know LeBron (James) and Steph Curry and guys like that ... but it’s important to remember the pioneers who made it possible.”
Note: C-U Kiwanis Little League season starts Monday. We’ll provide coverage of select games in May and June on WDWS 1400-AM.