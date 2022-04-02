Top of the Morning, April 2, 2022
It was far different from the mountains in Colorado where he last rappelled decades ago. But for Terrell Williams, scaling down the 13-story Hendrick House on Friday morning was thrilling.
“It was fantastic. It was awesome. It was everything I imagined,” the CEO of the private University of Illinois dorm said. “I had done it before, but it was years and years and years ago in Colorado. Rappelling off a building was a lot different and a lot of fun. It was an even surface, so you’re not always wondering where your feet are going to end up. I was free-falling enough to have fun with it.”
The event was a fundraiser for the Champaign County Farm Bureau Foundation, which provides scholarships for area students and also pays a teacher to teach about agriculture in area schools. Kirk Builta, the foundation’s executive director, said 55 people signed up for the event, which was hosted by Over the Edge, a company that hosts urban rappelling events for nonprofits.
Williams joked that he found a way to do some work while he was several stories up, glancing at part of the building that had a small leak recently.
The event was originally set to take place last September, but an explosion caused it to be pushed back. For Williams, there was no better day for it to take place than April 1.
“We thought we’d all become April Fools and do it today,” he said.