Game on.
Danville Area Community College is set to host 20 high schools and 170 competitors today as it hosts an IHSA esports sectional for the second year in a row.
“As far as the college, I mean, it gets kids on campus,” DACC eSports coordinator Guido Esteves said. “There’s a lot of things that you have here that people don’t know about. So when they come in and go, ‘Oh, you have an eSports lab? And is that a recording studio next door?’ That’s gold for the college.”
Competitors will compete across five games, including “FIFA,” “Mario Kart,” “Super Smash Bros.” and “Rocket League.”
DACC — which offers esports scholarships — already has space dedicated for gaming. But more equipment was needed to handle the increased volume of an IHSA postseason event.
“We have everything except for about four or five (Nintendo Switches) that the competitors that are going to bring and set up,” Esteves said. “Everything else the college has. So we use them (for) our own tournaments, I actually use them for recruiting when I go to schools and things like that, or college fairs.”
DACC is familiar with having big events within its confines: it ushered in its third decade of hosting the NJCAA Division II men’s basketball tournament in March.
“That’s the pressure is, you know, we have a reputation of hosting tournaments and doing a good job,” Esteves said. “We’re kind of hoping to carry that over with (this), we hosted last year and it was great. But this year, there’s twice as many kids and twice as many games.”