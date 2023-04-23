When Sophia Ebel asked Dad if he’d like to run alongside for her first marathon, Urbana’s Jon Ebel didn’t hesitate. Even if it meant traveling across the Atlantic Ocean.
“I thought about it for about a quarter of a second before saying a very enthusiastic yes,” the head of the religion department at the University of Illinois said. “And here we are.”
Jon and Sophia were to run in Sunday’s Vienna City Marathon in beautiful Austria. Jon needed 18 hours to get there Wednesday — Savoy to Dallas/Fort Worth to London to Vienna — but was happy to do it. “Sophia and I have a history of marathons.”
She was born Oct. 23, 2000, one day after Jon ran the Chicago Marathon as his wife Meredith “walked through half of Chicago nine months pregnant, watching and cheering me on,” he said. “Twenty-two years later, Sophia had moved to Graz, Austria, and wanted a goal, something besides work to work on. She also wanted to get back into running after focusing on rowing at the U of I, and when she noticed that the Vienna Marathon fell on her half birthday, April 23, she thought it seemed too perfect.”
Jon has run dozens of marathons, listing Indianapolis and C-U as two of his favorites and Grandma’s Marathon in Duluth, Minn., as the most scenic. Until now.
Jon, however, would have jumped at the offer if Sophia had asked from Vandalia instead of Vienna.
“I’ve only been here for a few hours,” he said Thursday, “but my biggest takeaway so far is not to wait to do things like this either with your kids or with other people you love.
“She’s very, very excited, which is still less excited than I am.”