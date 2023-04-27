Little Leaguers in Urbana were in good company at last weekend’s chilly Opening Day festivities. Former PA Voice of the Illini Jim Sheppard announced the teams, and Marching Illini director Barry Houser delivered a celebrity first-pitch fastball.
“No word from (UI baseball coach) Dan Hartleb yet,” Houser said. “‘Coach, I still have four years of eligibility left.’“
Now at news-gazette.com: More photos from Saturday’s event. Our first game on WDWS will be on May 15 (complete lineup coming soon).
Houser, who enjoyed his LIttle League days growing up in Indiana, had as much fun as the kids.
“I was honored to throw out the first pitch,” he said. “What a great event.”