Top of the Morning, April 30, 2022
Behind a big name, the Don Moyer Boys & Girls Club brought in $48,000 this week.
Illinois football coach Bret Bielema spoke at the organization’s Great Futures Showcase on Monday, an event that was held virtually (mostly) for the second straight year to replace a dinner that was held in years prior. A small in-person audience that included several kids enjoyed the night with the coach.
“It was great for our kids,” Executive Director Charles Burton said. “How many times do you get to sit down with the Fighting Illini’s head football coach? It was truly amazing for them to shake his hand, to ask him some questions. It was really just an overall great experience.”
The club, which will move its younger participants to the Champaign Park District’s new Martens Center in June, has increased its reach in recent years. The money will go to continuing those services, Burton said.
“Throughout the pandemic, we’ve expanded our services as much as possible to meet the needs of the families that need us most,” Burton said. “Getting the support form this event allows us to continue to provide those services and the academic support, the non-perishable food items for members of the community, and high-level programming for youth.”
Bielema didn’t leave empty-handed, either. The club gave him an Illini helmet and a football signed by their participants.