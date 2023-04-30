Catching up with United Way of Champaign County’s Becca Guyette ahead of Thursday’s sold-out Power of the Purse in Champaign. Central Illinois Business Magazine's 2014 Forty Under 40 Woman of the Year had the enviable job of modeling this year’s premier purse, a Gucci beauty valued at $1,600 that — as has been the case since Year 1 — was donated by Barham Benefit Group.
How bad did you want to take home the purse after the photo shoot?
How do you know I didn’t?
Do you own anything close to it?
I am pretty frugal, but three years ago, my thoughtful and generous husband bought me a beautiful Shinola bag that holds everything but the kitchen sink. I treasure it.
What's it like watching the auction for the premier purse each year?
Inspiring. Mind blowing. Joyful. And loud.
What are some of the ways the funds raised on Thursday will be used to help our community?
For the ninth year in a row, proceeds from this event will go to support long-term, apartment style shelter stays — along with case support — for families in our community, and scholarships for women at Parkland College. Since POP’s inception, over 300 families have been sheltered and moved into stable housing , and over 110 scholarships have been awarded to women in our community.
Finally, another sold-out event (400 strong). What's the secret?
May is like the wild, wild West. There is so much going on. And May for moms is just absurd. However, it’s the best month for us to hold this event for our organization.
That being said, since Year 1, I’ve been diligent — my colleagues might say militant — about respecting women’s time and giving them a wonderful event that they want to return to year after year.
I received a text after the event about five years ago from a woman in our community. It said, “hi Becca, tonight was perfect. I saw friends I hadn’t seen in years, socialized with my girlfriends, ate yummy food, bought a beautiful bag for myself for Mother’s Day, and most importantly, feel like I helped women and children in our community alongside other like-minded women. And it’s 9 p.m. and I’m in bed, in my jammies.”
That probably sums it up.
You don’t have to spend all of your time and all of your money to help our community, but if everyone spends a little of their time, and a little of their money, we can make this place even greater than it already is.