The overwhelming success of Kickin’ Cancer is due to philanthropic folks like Dave Albin, a Newman native with deep community roots.
Last year, the president of Longview Capital Corporation accepted friend Jack Lowderman’s invitation to attend the Coaches vs. Cancer fundraiser in Gordyville, anxious to hear from Brad Underwood, Bill Self and Lon Kruger. Lowderman is an auctioneer from Macomb, where years ago he was introduced to then-Western Illinois assistant Underwood.
“I didn’t know what to expect,” Albin said.
Then bidding began for an impromptu Kansas basketball package offered by Self, whose team was fresh from winning a national title.
“I left poorer,” Albin said, “but for a worthy cause. I didn’t mind doing it.”
For a winning bid of $30,000, Albin received four front-row tickets to a Jayhawks game and a behind-the-scenes tour of Allen Fieldhouse.
But his scheduled trip in February was called off due to an illness in his travel party.
No worries, Self said. “They were nice enough to make it so we could go next season,” Albin said.
Albin will be back in Gordyville next Tuesday when Underwood and fellow Big Ten coaches Tom Izzo, Fran McCaffery and Fred Hoiberg share the stage.
Of 1,420 tickets available, only 80 remained as of Monday.
A prostate cancer survivor, Albin realizes money raised at Kickin’ Cancer “gives people hope. Like we all do, I know a number of people who have had cancer. There have been a lot of loved ones that we’ve lost.”
So Albin won’t hesitate to help again, especially if a trip to East Lansing, Mich., comes up for bid.
Last year’s dinner and auction raised close to $343,134.
“I like Izzo” Albin said. “I might have to go to Kansas and Michigan State for a game next year.”
