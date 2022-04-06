Top of the Morning, April 6, 2022
Once Brad Underwood and Illinois were eliminated from the NCAA tournament, American Cancer Society’s Emily Lipinski switched allegiances to Kansas. That meant staying up late Monday night to watch the Jayhawks finish their record rally against North Carolina. “It was so much fun,” she said.
Lipinski had reason to root for Bill Self, as he long ago committed to join Underwood and Lon Kruger at next Tuesday’s Coaches vs. Cancer dinner and auction at Gordyville just west of Gifford. Thanks to willing sponsors and rabid Illini fans, the fundraiser had sold out (1,200 tickets) before Self climbed the ladder Monday night. “The energy is going to be really high,” Lipinski said, “and we’re ecstatic to raise awareness and get the message out.”
Emcees Brian Barnhart and Tim Sinclair will lead a Q&A with the three coaches, brought together by Underwood and his desire to help the cause (one of the many raffle items will be a round of golf with Underwood at Olympia Fields Country Club).
The night will hold extra meaning for the folks at Gordyville. In February, Ogden’s Patty Frerichs — the longtime Voice of Gordyville — died of cancer at age 62. “It’s near and dear to our heart,” Gordyville’s Lisa Hannagan said.
It’s the first in-person Kickin’ Cancer since 2019, when 750 tickets were sold and $171,000 raised. If interested in donating, call Lipinsky at 312-584-0210 or visit coachesvscancerillinois.com.